90 Day Fiance: Yve Arellano files for divorce from Mohamed Abdelhamed

Yve Arellano officially pulls the plug on her marriage. Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano has officially filed for divorce from Mohamed Abdelhamed, whom she married on Season 9 of the hit TLC show.

According to court records, Yve filed the paperwork for the split on Thursday, September 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she lived with Mohamed, and her son, Tharan.

The grounds for divorce were not provided, but it was revealed during the Season 9 reunion that Yve had caught Mohamed cheating on her by texting married women, and had planned to leave Yve once he got his green card.

The official filing will not surprise loyal viewers of the show, who witnessed their rocky relationship play out on television.

Neither Yve or Mohamed have personally spoken out about the divorce, but Yve’s representative did speak on her behalf, saying Yve and Mohamed were incompatible from the start.

Let’s take a look at the relationship between the doctor from New Mexico and her younger groom, a fitness model from Alexandria, Egypt.

Mohamed Abdelhamed messaged Yve Arellano on Instagram after seeing her in a bikini

Yve and Mohamed met when Mohamed, who is 23 years younger than Yve, came across a photo of her in a swimsuit and, impressed by her physique, sent her a friend request. Yve flew to see Mohamed in Egypt, and the couple got engaged and soon enough he moved to New Mexico on a K-1 visa.

Once Mohamed arrived in the U.S., the couple squabbled about religion, culture, and Yve’s friends, who she calls The Squad. Her friends feel Mohamed may be too controlling for the free-spirited Yve, and Mohamed was critical of her lifestyle.

Their relationship came to a head when Mohamed felt Yve was not wedding planning fast enough, and he threatened to find a new green card sponsor. Regardless, Yve and Mohamed did marry, and even thought about having children.

When the two appeared on the reunion, Yve and Mohamed appeared to be in a good place, but the happiness was short-lived.

Allegations of infidelity and domestic violence led to the end of the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage

When it was revealed that Mohamed had been cheating on his wife with a married woman over text messages, things in Yve and Mohamed’s marriage sunk to an all-time low. Yve revealed that she found inappropriate messages on her husband’s phone, and engaged in activity that a married man should not be participating in.

Shortly after, Mohamed accused Yve of domestic abuse, and she was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member. Mohamed moved out after the alleged incident.

Yve has accused Mohamed of immigration fraud, with the hopes he will get deported and kept from attempting to return to the U.S.

