90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya wears tight jeans and belly-baring top for date night

Yara Zaya wears a stylish outfit for date night. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya was recently out and about in New Orleans and made a statement with her outfit. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star wore skintight jeans and a stylish off-the-shoulder top for a date night with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

However, it wasn’t a romantic occasion for the twosome as Yara also had another date, their adorable daughter Mylah.

Yara and Jovi are always exploring new places, and no matter where they travel, little Mylah is always by their side.

The couple’s recent outing was no different, and although Yara didn’t share any photos of her husband or daughter, she mentioned them in the post.

Yara Zaya rocks skintight jeans and a belly-baring top

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star didn’t share the specific location of her recent date night, but we know it was somewhere in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yara shared a stylish post on Instagram clad in skintight grey jeans that she paired with a floral off-the-shoulder top.

The corset-style blouse is very on-trend right now, and Yara opted for the belly-baring number that showed off her flat stomach. She completed the ensemble with a pink quilted handbag and wore pink lipstick for the occasion.

The reality TV personality went for a fun hairstyle with two small braids in the front and the rest of the hair in long waves down her shoulders.

“Going with Jovi and Mylah for date night,” wrote Yara in her post.

She also promoted her products in the caption and noted that the fashionable blouse was from her website. Yara also showed off the lipgloss she wore in the photo and noted that it’s from her makeup line, Boujee by Yara.

Yara Zaya is now an entrepreneur

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has taken her love of fashion and makeup and turned it into a flourishing business.

Yara got a lot of backlash during her early days on the show due to her penchant for expensive things. That hasn’t changed much as the entrepreneur often shows off her designer bags and shoes on social media.

However, her husband, Jovi Dufren, is not complaining about his wife’s pricey purchases since she’s now making her own money.

The Ukrainian native has a website where she sells many pieces she wears while out and about.

Yara also started her own cruelty-free cosmetics line, Boujee by Yara, which includes eye shadow palettes, mascara, eyeliner, and lipgloss.

However, she plans to expand her beauty empire by adding skincare and other products in the future.

This has been a longtime dream of Yara’s, and she’s also using it to give back by donating a dollar from each sale to the organization Dress for Success.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.