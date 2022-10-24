90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya wears skimpy crop top for date night with Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya shows skin in a crop top while out with Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya had a recent date night with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and as usual, she pulled out all the fashion stops for the occasion.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star snapped a photo with Jovi after they got all dressed up for the night out, and she shared the post on social media.

The pair were somewhat in-sync with their outfits, although Yara was more glam in her designer pieces.

Jovi kept it simple in a beige t-shirt and faded black jeans. However, we already know that Yara never keeps it simple.

She opted for all-white in a busty crop top that showed off her toned abs paired with high-waisted pants. She accessorized with a Christian Dior gold choker and a beige belt from the designer.

She completed the ensemble with a nude Christian Dior handbag with gold straps and crystal embellishments.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, which showed her in a stylish belly-baring outfit.

Yara had her blonde hair styled straight, and she went with simple glam makeup, including dark eyes and nude lips, to spend some quality time with her husband.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

“Date night,” Yara captioned the post.

Yara Zaya, in a stylish pink jacket, poses with her mom

Yara had a sweet moment on the latest episode of The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as she reunited with her mom. The Ukrainian native hadn’t seen her family in over two years, given everything going on in their home country.

However, Yara, Jovi, and baby Mylah jetted off to Prague for a heartwarming family reunion.

After the episode aired, Yara shared photos of their time in Europe on Instagram. The TLC personality looked happier than ever as she snapped a photo clad in a pink fleece jacket, black jeans, and sneakers as they got ready for a day of sightseeing.

It seems Yara got her sense of style from her mom because she looked fashionable in the photo– clad in black jeans, matching sneakers, a nude sweater, and a black leather jacket.

The proud grandma placed one arm around her daughter and held onto Mylah’s stroller with the other hand. Their trip to Prague marked the first time that Yara’s mom got a chance to meet Mylah, who is now two years old.

“Prague, finally 🥰🥰🥰it was a long 2.5 years. Have you already watched new episode?” Yara captioned the Instagram post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.