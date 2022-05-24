90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya wears booty shorts and a shoulder-baring shirt during day out in New Orleans 

Yara Zaya rocks booty shorts during a day out. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shared a fashionable outfit on social media during a day out in New Orleans.

The young mom — who currently resides with her husband Jovi and their baby Mylah — confessed that they get bored easily, which would explain why the pair are always out and about.

It won’t be long before the family of three leaves Louisiana and settle somewhere else. Yara has been wanting to leave Jovi’s hometown since she first arrived in America but it wasn’t realistic at the time.

However, it seems Yara has finally gotten her way because the couple has been scouting out several places in hopes of finding somewhere they can both agree on.

For now, Yara is enjoying all that Louisiana has to offer and she recently spent a day out enjoying the scenery.

Yara Zaya wears tiny shorts and a shoulder-baring top during a day out

The 90 Day Fiance star got all dressed up to enjoy a day out in New Orleans, Louisiana where she currently resides. Yara posted a photo posing by the Causeway bridge with the stunning lake as her backdrop.

Yara posted a photo to her Instagram page with no Mylah or Jovi anywhere in sight. However, chances are Jovi was the one behind the camera and Mylah was likely close by watching her mom pose for photos.

Meanwhile, Yara got all dressed up for the occasion giving off a Miami vibe in her beige and white themed ensemble. The TLC personality showed off her legs in beige booty shorts which she paired with a loose-fitting shirt worn off the shoulder on one side.

She added a stylish fanny pack and completed the outfit with beige and white sneakers and oversized sunglasses. Yara had a big smile on her face as she posed on the bridge with the sun appearing to set behind her.

“What do you usually like to do with your family? When Jovi and I have free time, we are always bored, we are very active people,” wrote Yara in the caption of her post.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are moving from Lousiana

Yara has been living in Lousiana since she arrived from Ukraine, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

The 27-year-old has not hidden the fact that she is not a fan of Louisiana, the place where Jovi and his family currently reside.

Jovi finally gave in to Yara and for the past several months they have been scouting out places to potentially reside. So far the 90 Day Fiance couple has not settled on a place but Jovi admitted earlier this year that he likes Florida and Texas.

However, it’s not clear if Yara approves of those two states because Jovi also admitted that they are still exploring.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.