90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya undergoes breast augmentation surgery

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya opened up about undergoing breast augmentation surgery.

Ukrainian beauty Yara and her American husband Jovi Dufren debuted during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Yara and Jovi quickly became a fan-favorite couple, winning the hearts of viewers, despite their ups and downs. Although they frequently bickered, they’ve proven that they’re made for each other.

The good-looking couple has been traveling lately, with Yara tackling business endeavors in Los Angeles, California. As it turns out, she was also tackling some personal business while in Beverly Hills — namely cosmetic surgery.

Over the weekend, Yara took some time away from work to host a Q&A session with her 588,000 Instagram followers that she titled, “Let’s talk a little bit?”

While fielding a variety of questions, Yara came across one fan who left a comment that read, “It makes me so mad people talking bad about you when you announced your surgery.”

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya undergoes breast augmentation

Yara responded, “You know guys, no matter what I do I get judged so often. And I breastfed my child for 17 months. If not that, I wouldn’t do it, but I did it and I’m happy that I did it. And if I will care [what] everybody think about me, I will get friggin’ crazy.”

The next question submitted by a fan asked, “What kind of work are you having done by Angela’s Dr?”

Along with tagging plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng — the same surgeon who performed Angela Deem’s plastic surgery — Yara thanked him, telling him, “I feel confident again,” before explaining what work she recently had done.

“I get like a breast lift and implants because as you know guys, I breastfeed for 17 months straight. No water, no formula, nothing… so I was really needing help. And plus I had an anatomic issue, so I love it,” Yara explained.

Yara continued to explain that when she breastfed her and Jovi’s 1-year-old daughter Mylah as a newborn, she required feedings every 30 minutes, which Yara claimed attributed to her sagging breasts.

In another slide, Yara answered a fan who asked whether she’ll be able to breastfeed future children with her new implants. Yara answered, “Yes, you can. For me it was very important. My friends breastfed with implants. So yes it’s okay you can do it.”

Yara urges others considering plastic surgery to ignore the naysayers

Dr. Obeng shared a video interview with Yara on his Instagram, following her surgery. The Boujee by Yara founder urged others considering going through with a similar surgery to do their research and go for it, regardless of any backlash they may receive.

“Don’t care what any other people say. Choose a good doctor who will do a good job for you and enjoy yourself,” Yara said in the video.

This isn’t the first plastic surgery transformation that Yara has undergone. During the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All, Yara admitted to a nose job and lip fillers, telling viewers, “I don’t see nothing wrong with that. If somebody don’t like something on themselves, change it. Yes, you need to love yourself the way you are. But if you can’t accept something, it’s OK to change it.”

