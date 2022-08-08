90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya stylish in crop top shares cute video with baby Mylah

Yara shared a cute video with her “boss,” daughter Mylah. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showed off her flair for fashion while trying to snap a photo with her daughter Mylah.

Yara and her 1-year-old daughter Mylah, whom she shares with her husband Jovi Dufren, have become each other’s steady companion.

The adorable toddler travels everywhere with her parents and is often the subject of Yara’s social media posts.

That was the case recently when Yara shared a Reel on Instagram of herself and Mylah while the duo attempted to snap a picture together.

In the video, set to ALIEN SUPERSTAR by Beyonce, the mother-daughter duo sat in front of a beautiful backdrop filled with green foliage. Mylah moved around as she held her mom’s phone in her hand, repeatedly escaping attempts to snap a still shot.

For the video share, Yara sported a white crop top with blue and yellow pants and a pair of fuzzy, blue kitten heels, accessorized with some stylish sunglasses and a stylish (and pricey) Valentino handbag.

Yara Zaya gives her phone to daughter Mylah to occupy her during impromptu photoshoot

Yara jokingly referred to Mylah as her “boss” in the caption, and she asked her followers whether they, too, give their kids phones to keep them occupied.

“My boss only wants to take photos with me if I let her take the phone,” the caption read. “Usually I don’t allow to sit on the phone. Do you give your kids a phone?”

Yara’s 589,000 Instagram followers took to the comments to answer her question and share whether they’ve ever given their kids a phone to keep them occupied.

90 Day Fiance fans answer Yara’s question about giving phones to kids

One of Yara’s followers admitted to also giving their children their phone: “Yes. I’m sorry but I have 2 under 3yrs old and it helps. Especially on long car rides or in restaurants. I like to pick and choose my battles 😂”

Yet another one of Yara’s fans commented, voicing their disagreement. They commented, “No. Kids are way to addicted to electronics today.”

Another mom shared their experience and told Yara, “My kids got phones when they turned 10. Before that yes, I’d let them play games on my phone.”

One of Yara’s friends left a humorous comment about trying to reach Yara when Mylah has her phone: “Lol and that’s why I have a few missed FaceTime calls from you. I knew it was Mylah. Luke does the same thing. 🤪🤪”

Yara agreed it was true and responded, “hahahah, yes😂”

Mylah has become Yara’s trusty sidekick, and the Ukrainian beauty isn’t shy about how she chooses to mother her daughter. Recently, Yara shared that she’s often criticized for holding Mylah too much.

Telling her fans that she loves to travel with Mylah, Yara divulged that she often gets asked, “Why you always holding her? Why you so obsessed with her?” before unapologetically admitting that it won’t deter her from holding her child. “Well, she is my baby GIRL, and I love her so much.”

