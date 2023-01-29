Yara Zaya is enjoying her family vacation in Cancun, Mexico, with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter, Mylah.

Yara has posted a slew of bikini-clad photos from their getaway, but Jovi recently shared a more family-friendly image, looking stylish in their white outfits.

They were casually dressed for another beach day, with Yara clad in a white sleeveless crop top. She paired that with white shorts that featured gold buttons down the front and added white sneakers to the laid-back attire.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star accessorized with a gold choker, a bracelet, and dark sunglasses, plus she wore her blonde hair loose and flowing down her back.

Yara had a big smile on her face as she posed for the cute family photo with the beach as the perfect backdrop.

Jovi also matched his wife’s attire, in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, as he held baby Mylah.

Jovi simply captioned the Instagram post, “Beachinnnnnn.”

Yara Zaya slammed by 90 Day Fiance viewers

Despite posting the cute family photo, it wasn’t all love from Jovi’s Instagram followers.

People took to the comment section to slam Yara for her behavior on the show. Although the season has ended, viewers still have a bone or two to pick with the Ukrainian native.

One critic noticed that Yara looked happy on their vacation to Mexico but predicted that “once she goes back home she’ll show her true colors again, nothing is good enough for her.”

“She tried to act sweet but she’s not. Her telling Jovi ‘Shut up’ on camera was RUDE!” added someone else.

One person wrote, “She whines she is so busy she can’t parent. What’s she busy doing, traveling.”

Someone else urged Jovi to “Dump” Yara because “all she can do is complain about how she is miserable in the U S… Spoiled thru and thru.”

Yara Zaya promotes Hello Fresh

Meanwhile, Yara is not allowing the critics to affect her life because she’s too busy having fun and making money.

Aside from her online boutique and her makeup line Boujee by Yara, she has also partnered with several brands–promoting them to her followers.

One such company is Hello Fresh, and last year, Yara endorsed their package meals on social media.

She posted a photo while digging into one of the varieties from their meal kits, and she raved about how “delicious” it was.

“if you guys haven’t tried #hellofresh yet, you NEED to!” wrote Yara in her caption. “They make it so easy to add variety to your meals and learn new recipes that are easy for even beginner chefs!”

She also shared the code “YARA20” and noted that by using it, you can “get up to 20 free meals plus free shipping.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC and Discovery+.