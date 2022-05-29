90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya stuns in thigh-skimming dress during day out with ‘mini Jovi’

Yara Zaya and Mylah rock stylish outfits. Pic credit: @YaraZaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya and her daughter Mylah were the most stylish pair during a recent day out in New Orleans.

The reality TV personality shared photos on social media from her weekend adventures where she showed off her legs in a simple, thigh-skimming mini dress.

However, baby Mylah– who Yara refers to as “mini Jovi” –really stole the show in her adorable cupcake dress and sneakers.

The sweet nickname is not surprising given that the tiny tot looks exactly like her dad, Jovi Dufren.

Yara and Jovi first appeared on Season 8 of the popular TV show and the Ukrainian native found out she was pregnant while filming. Despite getting their relationship off to a rocky start they tied the knot while Zara was a few months pregnant.

The couple later welcomed their first child, and both seem to have matured since her arrival. Yara and Jovi still enjoy going out and having fun but now they’re doing it with baby Mylah by their side.

Yara Zaya stuns in thigh-skimming mini dress

The 90 Day Fiance star had a busy weekend with her husband Jovi and baby Mylah as they enjoyed a day out in Louisiana. Yara was quite fashionable in her simple white dress but Mylah was stylish in her outfit as well.

Yara shared several photos on Instagram of their day out which showed her clad in a beige, thigh-skimming mini dress that showed off her legs.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In one photo Yara rocked sunglasses as she took advantage of the natural sunlight and posed for a photo with a stylish bag hanging from her shoulder.

Yara’s sleeveless dress seemed like the ideal outfit for a casual day out with her family.

Instead of high heels, the 26-year-old rocked comfortable sneakers to chase around the equally stylish baby Mylah– who matched her mama in the most adorable dress and sneakers.

Yara Zaya twins with ‘mini Jovi’ during a day out

The 90 Day Fiance star posted more photos of her day out and showed off baby Mylah’s cute outfit. The one-year-old might look just like her dad but she got her fashion sense from her mom.

The photo showed Mylah in a pink and blue sleeveless dress decorated with cupcakes. The toddler struck quite a pose with her arms crossed as she showed off her adorable white sneakers with two matching white ribbons in her pigtails.

In another photo, Yara and Mylah shared matching smiles as they walked hand in hand, likely with Jovi Dufren behind the camera.

Yara captioned the Instagram post, “Me and mini Jovi.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.