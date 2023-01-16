90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya stuns in crop top and leggings for gym selfie

Yara Zaya is stylish in a beige outfit while at the gym. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is nothing if not consistent, and going to the gym is always at the top of her list.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star always keeps it cute when she heads out for her daily workout, and her latest workout gear included a crop top and matching leggings in her favorite color, beige.

Yara posted a snap on social media clad in the long-sleeved top and ankle-length leggings that hugged her curves.

She paired the light-colored outfit with white sneakers and had a pink sweater hanging on the machine as part of her outfit.

Seemingly makeup-free, Yara had her EarPods plugged in while listening to the song, Good Morning by Kanye West.

She styled her long blonde hair in a low ponytail, keeping the hair away from her face as she focused on her workout.

That included quality time on the Stairmaster, as seen in the clip posted on Yara’s Instagram Story.

“Good morning,” she wrote. “In the gym every day 😂 I usually do steps for 1,5 hours.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya shows off her new Gucci sandals

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently enjoyed another favorite pastime, shopping, and she showed off her latest purchase online.

In another Instagram Story, Yara opened a nicely wrapped box to reveal plush Gucci platform slippers.

Known as the original GG slide sandal, the trendy footwear features the Gucci logo on the outside with a cushy suede lining on the inside and retails for $690 on the Gucci website.

“I feel so tall when I wear them, now ya’ll need to call me Bella Hadid 😂” joked Yara in the post.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes Pumiey

When the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star isn’t busy at the gym or shopping, she carves out time for business.

One way Yara makes money from her social media popularity is by joining forces with different brands and endorsing their product and services. Her latest promotion was via a video posted on Instagram, where she raved about a product from Pumiey.

Yara wore the brand’s SKIMS dupe–a black bodysuit that cinched her waist and admittedly made her feel like a supermodel while wearing it.

Yara confessed in the short video that she was obsessed with the product as she showed the bodysuit from different angles.

“Seriously can’t’ believe how amazing this @pumiey.us bodysuit makes my body look…I feel like Bella Hadid in this 😂,” wrote Yara in her caption.

The TLC personality also noted that the product is made from very soft material and keeps her “waist snatched!”

While Yara opted to sport the black bodysuit, she also shared that the brand has several other colors available.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.