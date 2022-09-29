90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya snaps a gym selfie in beige crop top and leggings

Yara hit the gym in her favorite color palette for a cardio workout. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya looked incredible as she hit the gym in a beige crop top and leggings set.

Always looking flawlessly fashionable, the Ukrainian-born beauty takes her appearance seriously.

The Boujee by Yara founder knows that to keep up her enviable physique, she needs to stick to her exercise routine.

The 27-year-old blonde bombshell did just that and took her Instagram followers along for her latest sweat session.

Yara admittedly has been indulging in quite a few margaritas lately and made a trip to her local gym to work off some calories.

In her Instagram Stories, Yara shared some footage of herself getting her sweat on, and she looked fabulous while doing it.

Yara Zaya in beige crop top and leggings for gym selfie

Posing in front of the gym’s floor-length mirror, Yara snapped a selfie as she held her phone in one hand.

She stood on top of her gym mat, donning her head-to-toe beige workout ensemble, consisting of a beige crop top and matching leggings, which showcased her toned abs and long, lean legs.

Yara wore her long blonde hair pulled back with some face-framing pieces left loose and sported a pair of white athletic shoes to complement her look.

“I’ve been eating so much margaritas,” she captioned her pic.

First joining the flagship series during Season 8, Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren, have become a fan-favorite couple.

Yara and Jovi Dufren’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara and Jovi joined the Season 7 cast of Happily Ever After? alongside some other cast members from the 90 Day franchise.

The most recent episode of Happily Ever After? revealed Yara’s anxiety when she discovered that Russia had invaded her native country of Ukraine, where most of her family and friends still live.

Yara was adamant about trying to bring her family to the U.S. amid the war, but Jovi worried that it would take a significant toll on them financially.

However, Yara pointed out that if she can afford luxury handbags, she can help out her family in need.

“I feel like this will be a lot to support my family over here, but I think like we can do it,” Yara said during Sunday’s episode. “If I make enough money to buy me expensive purses, I think I can buy the other people freedom.”

