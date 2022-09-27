90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya shows legs in cutout dress and combat boots for stylish day out

Yara Zaya rocked an outfit she has previously worn but in a new way. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya likes sharing her unique style with fans and recently stepped out in a look she recycled from a past Tell All.

At the Season 6 Happily Ever After? Tell All, Yara wore a cutout, one-open-shoulder long-sleeve dress — but totally changed it up in one of her latest posts.

Yara stood posing next to an open car door with one arm touching the top of a purple wide-brimmed hat she had sitting on the top of her head at an angle.

She looked off to the side as she modeled the green body-hugging dress that she paired with a white necklace, combat boots, and a mini black purse.

The other three photos in Yara’s Instagram carousel were of her striking different poses in slightly different locations but in the same outfit. She was only looking at the camera in one of the images.

In the caption, Yara described the outfit, saying, “Love this style ❤️ How I style Tell All, a dress if I don’t want to wear high heels. I really like this style and it’s very comfy 🥰.”

Yara Zaya has been very into her showing off her fashion lately

This outfit-of-the-day-style post from Yara comes as she has been posting several clear outfit shots recently.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Notably, she doubled down on her love of beige, which she said was her favorite color on the show, and stepped out onto the streets of New Orleans in a beige top and beige Louis Vuitton purse.

She matched those items with white pants, a Louis Vuitton waist belt, and white and beige Gucci shoes.

Yara wore the same white pants and Louis belt combo when she went to a Saints game last week with her husband Jovi Dufren. That time she wore a green bustier top with gold accessories to complement the look.

Yara Zaya wants to help her people in Ukraine

Yara and Jovi are currently on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and viewers have been watching the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Yara specifically.

Yara explained that her family lives in Western Ukraine where it has been relatively safe but that her friends are in the capital city of Kyiv and have had to stay in their bathtubs during the day and underground bunkers at night.

In trying to make a plan with Jovi, Yara expressed wanting to hastily visit her mom in Prague and figure out how to help her fellow Ukrainians from Europe. She wants to take her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah with her while Jovi is at work.

Jovi told her to wait until he got off work and he could go with her, but a final decision on the plan has not been made yet.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.