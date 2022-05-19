90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya shows legs for days in sexy one-shoulder dress

Yara Zaya rocks a leggy dress during a day out with baby Mylah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has become quite the fashionista since making her appearance on the TLC show and she recently rocked a sexy outfit that showed off her legs.

To be fair, the reality TV personality was a lover of fashion before her stint on TV, and now that she has a large platform to showcase her style she’s doing just that.

The young mom had a day out in New Orleans with her husband Jovi Dufren and their daughter Mylah, but they stayed behind the lens during Yara’s photoshoot where she showed off her outfit and posed for the camera.

Yara Zaya shows off her legs in a sexy dress

We know that the 90 Day Fiance star was out with her husband and baby Mylah because she posted a video of them on her Instagram Story. However, Yara saved one fashionable photo for her main Instagram page and they were nowhere in sight.

The 26-year-old kept the focus on herself during a photoshoot where she showed off her stylish outfit– a slanted, one-shoulder dress, gold chunky necklace, and black heels. She completed the outfit with a nude YSL handbag.

It seems Yara wore the outfit while out to brunch with her family but she made time to snap some images.

The photo posted to Instagram shows Yara perched on the armrest of a lounge chair while showing off her legs. She has one hand touching her long wavy hair while looking off into the distance. Yara’s expensive designer handbag was also strategically placed on the chair beside her.

It was only hours ago that the TLC star got backlash for those designer bags and had to clap back at one critic. She recently shared a post requesting help for two Ukrainian refugees and was told to sell her expensive bags instead of asking her followers to donate.

Yara Zaya says baby Mylah is the boss

The 90 Day Fiance star gave followers another look at her outfit by posting a video on her Instagram Story. The dress was seen in full view and showed other details that were not evident in the photo.

The beige-colored dress is not only slanted on one side but also features a peekaboo cutout below the arm.

The video showed Yara walking on the sidewalk while holding baby Mylah and Jovi’s voice could be heard in the background as the fashionable mother/daughter duo made their way down the street.

Mylah– who’s known for showing her sassy side— looked adorable in her pink and white outfit and a large white bow in her hair.

Being the “boss” that she is, the one-year-old took the reigns and led her mom to their next location.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.