90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya shares update on her health in all white outfit and designer items

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is on the mend and showing off her fantastic fashion sense.

Earlier this week, Yara shared with her Instagram followers that she wasn’t feeling that great, but it wasn’t long before she was back to her usual glamorous self, modeling her high-end designer items for her fans.

Always one to stay up-to-date on the latest fashion trends, Yara took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a mirror selfie and message with her 603,000 followers.

The Ukrainian-born beauty posed in head-to-toe white, donning a short-sleeved, button-down top with metal buttons paired with white denim pants.

The blond beauty accessorized with a white Valentino belt with a yellow gold emblem and a blush-colored Valentino shoulder bag with a gold roped shoulder strap and the brand’s signature crystal-embellished VLogo hardware.

Keeping on trend with the latest jewelry craze, Yara sported a yellow gold chain choker and thick, pink bracelet while carrying another taupe-colored bag on her arm. She opted to wear her platinum locks down and parted in the center, giving a serious gaze to the camera.

Yara Zaya thanks 90 Day Fiance fans while posing in all-white ensemble

Taking a mirror selfie, Yara captioned her pic, letting her fans know that she was no longer feeling under the weather: “thank you my dears for the advice on recovery ❤ I feel much better.”

Yara incorporates her love of fashion and makeup in her collections

Yara, who recently underwent breast augmentation surgery, loves all things fashion and beauty related. The 27-year-old beauty runs her YaraZaya.com website, where she offers everything from clothing to fan gear to lingerie and makeup.

Additionally, her Boujee by Yara website focuses on the beauty end, offering eyeshadow, lashes and liner, lipstick and glosses, and mascara.

Yara incorporated her years of traveling all over the world into her Boujee by Yara line. She touts on their site, “Launching Boujee by Yara has long been a dream of mine. I am starting by launching a line of cosmetics and will be adding skincare and other fine products later on. I am so excited to be able to live my dream and bring these products to you. I know you all will love these cosmetics as much as I do!”

