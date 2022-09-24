90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya rocks bangs in ‘serious face’ childhood photo

Yara Zaya shared a throwback picture with a particular facial expression while rocking bangs. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya recently shared a rare throwback picture with fans and made light of how she looked in the photo.

In the somewhat grainy reveal, Yara was the focus of the picture, where she looked under 10.

She stood between two people whose faces were not shown, as the photo cut them off at the shoulders.

Yara was wearing a pink dress with a cartoonish white bear from the top to the bottom of the dress. The look was paired with ruffled socks and light pink shoes as Yara’s blonde hair was halfway pulled back, and she had bangs.

What Yara herself remarked on most about the picture was the stone-cold look she had on her face. Yara wrote in a caption over the photo, “serious face [laughing/crying emoji]. Me.”

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Yara on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when she arrived from Ukraine, got pregnant, and married her now-husband, Jovi Dufren.

Yara Zaya has had plastic surgery

Very few throwback photos of Yara exist before she had her notable plastic surgery.

During the Tell All for Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Yara revealed that she had had a nose job, citing that her old nose looked like a “potato.”

There are photos of Yara that do exist with her old nose, and some of them even include her sporting black hair.

During this season of Happily Ever After?, Yara met up with some new friends who told her that she should get a boob job after Yara complained about how her breasts looked after having a child.

Yara went through with the breast lift and implant surgery in August and talked about the surgery on Instagram.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Aside from Yara’s postpartum feelings, her changing relationship with Jovi will also be examined in Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Jovi would say this season, as he has already reiterated online, that he believes that he and Yara would not still be together if they didn’t have their daughter, Mylah.

The war in Yara’s home country of Ukraine will also be looked at from Yara’s perspective, as will her trip to visit her mom with Jovi and Mylah in the Czech Republic.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.