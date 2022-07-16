90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya reveals how she regained her figure following daughter Mylah’s birth

Yara dished on how she regained her pre-baby figure following Mylah’s birth. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya has an amazing figure, and the 90 Day Fiance star dished on how she regained it following her pregnancy with her daughter, Mylah.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Ukrainian-born Yara and her American-born husband, Jovi Dufren, during Season 8 of the flagship series.

Sheer boredom brought the couple together as Jovi spent long, lonely weeks at sea for work and stumbled across Yara’s profile on a travel app.

The two traveled the world together for six months, and Yara quickly become pregnant with her and Jovi’s first baby. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mylah Angelina, in September 2020. After keeping baby Mylah under wraps for several months, they debuted their daughter in Spring 2021.

After welcoming her daughter, it didn’t take Yara long to snap back to her pre-pregnancy body, and her fans were curious about how she did it.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Yara revealed how she regained her fit physique after welcoming Mylah nearly two years ago.

A curious fan submitted a question to Yara, asking how she altered her diet, if at all, to shed any post-pregnancy pounds: “How did you lose the baby weight, do you diet? If so what do you eat?”

Yara provided her answer, along with a gym mirror selfie in which she sported a tan crop top, white sports bra, and leopard-print biker shorts. Yara lifted up her crop top to reveal her rock-hard, six-pack abs, still glowing from her workout session.

The Boujee By Yara founder paired her gym outfit with a pair of white athletic shoes and wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back, leaving some face-framing pieces loose in the front as she snapped the pic with her phone.

According to Yara, she kept her post-baby routine simple to shed any leftover weight from her pregnancy. She answered her fan, “Gym, eating healthy. That’s all.”

Yara’s love for all things ‘boujee’

Yara spends plenty of time in the gym, working to maintain her fit and toned physique. On her website, the 27-year-old TLC star offers a wide array of products, touting her love of fashion, travel, and beauty. Yara’s fans can order anything from makeup, the latest trends in fashion and jewelry, swimwear, and fan gear, including a coffee mug with Yara’s face on it and “Viva to America” hoodies and face masks.

Yara explained the passion behind her makeup brand: “Over the years I have traveled to many exotic places and have experienced first hand the unique ideas and products that each culture has to offer. I am excited to finally be able to bring these quality products to your home! Launching Boujee by Yara has long been a dream of mine.”

“I am starting by launching a line of cosmetics and will be adding skincare and other fine products later on. I am so excited to be able to live my dream and bring these products to you,” Yara’s website explains. “I know you all will love these cosmetics as much as I do!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.