90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya looks nearly naked in a sexy nude bikini

Yara Zaya rocks nude bikini. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya is continuing her stylish weekend, this time with a sexy nude bikini while chilling poolside. The reality TV personality and her husband, Jovi Dufren, were at a friend’s house party, and they enjoyed all the amenities of the fabulous pad.

Their daughter Mylah was with her parents, but after spending time in the pool, she was officially exhausted and fell asleep before the festivities began.

Yara shared a few photos from their exciting day out and showed off her stunning bikini, which made her appear nearly naked due to the color. The fashionista has been busy all weekend while out and about with Jovi and his mini-me.

After enjoying some quality family time yesterday, the trio continued with their daytime adventure and headed off to spend the day hanging poolside with friends.

Yara Zaya looks nearly naked in her sexy nude bikini

The 90 Day Fiance star certainly made the most of the long holiday weekend, as evidenced by her recent photos on social media. Yara posted images from her latest escapade with Jovi and Mylah, which showed them enjoying some time at a friend’s house party.

All three were clad in stylish beachwear, but Yara stole the show in her skimpy two-piece, and at first glance, the 26-year-old appeared naked in the flesh-colored bikini.

In the photo posted on her Instagram Story, Yara lounged on a pool chair while shielding her eyes from the sun in oversized sunglasses.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

The stylish young mom showed off her toned abs in a nude two-piece bikini with embellishments on the side while holding a drink in her hand.

Jovi Dufren chills poolside while out with wife Yara Zaya

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared a photo of Jovi as he lounged poolside in swim trunks and dark sunglasses.

However, a cute photo of baby Mylah– sound asleep before the party even kicked off– caught attention. It seems the toddler had her fun in the pool before everyone else, and she was ready for her nap before her mom and dad were ready to party.

Mylah was flipping through a book when sleep got the best of her, and she still had the book in her little hands with her eyes closed.

“When party just started and you [are] already done,” wrote Yara in the post while adding a few laughing emojis.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

The one-year-old cut quite a fashionable figure with her pink Poopicorn book in her pink stroller while sporting her pink, melon-themed bathing suit.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.