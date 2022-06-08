90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya is body goals in a sexy two-piece bikini and pigtails

Yara Zaya rocks teal bikini. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance stars Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya took their daughter Mylah to her first water park, but the toddler spent most of the time sleeping in her stroller. The reality TV couple decided to have a bit of fun by themselves with Yara rocking a sexy teal swimsuit for the occasion.

In a post shared on social media, Jovi noted that he and his wife decided to be kids for the day and enjoy the water park while Mylah slept.

This is not the first time that Mylah has fallen asleep and missed out on the action. The couple went to a pool party at their friend’s house over the memorial day weekend, and once again, the toddler clocked out before the party began.

Nonetheless, Mylah’s parents made the most of their time and posted photos from the day out.

Yara Zaya shows off her curves in a sexy teal bikini and pigtails

Jovi shared a photo of himself and Yara on Instagram and the Ukrainian native looked stunning in her bikini. It’s safe to say that teal is Yara’s color and the skimpy two-piece showed off her small waist as she posed for the photo.

Yara had her arms around Jovi with her other hand touching the tie strings on the side of her swimwear. The 90 Day Fiance star rocked a gold choker and had her hair in pigtail braids for the occasion.

Jovi had a huge smile on his face as he donned dark sunglasses and his coffee-printed swim trunks. Meanwhile, Mylah’s little feet could be seen peeking out from her stroller as she slept in the stroller behind her parents.

“Took Mylah to her first waterpark, where she proceeded to sleep in her stroller most of the time we were there,” wrote Jovi in the Instagram post. “So we decided to be kids and have fun ourselves while she slept.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara Zaya is body goals in skimpy swimwear

After Jovi shared the photo on Instagram, his followers could not stop talking about Yara’s body, and they filled the comment section with complimentary messages.

The 90 Day Fiance star filled out her bikini perfectly and people took note and some even called her “body goals.”

Ok, Jovi, you’re cute and all…. But your wife is smoookkkiiinnnnn!!!! 🔥 Lucky man! Lol,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Yara is body goals,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @ jovid11/Instagram

Many of the comments were along those lines with one person telling Jovi, “Ummmm your wife’s body is on point!”

Another commenter also wrote, “Jovi you have the girl [with] the best bikini body! Good that you got to enjoy the waterpark!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.