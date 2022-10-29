90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in stylish white outfit strikes a pose with Jovi Dufren

Yara showed off her stylish side for a Prague getaway with her husband, Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya of 90 Day Fiance showed off her stylish side in head-to-toe white during a Prague getaway with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Season 8 couple Yara and Jovi‘s back-and-forth bantering and fun-loving natures have made them fan favorites.

The photogenic couple often shares snippets of their personal life with fans outside the small screen.

Jovi recently shared a photo of himself, Yara, and their 2-year-old daughter Mylah to his Instagram. The family of three posed in front of the Old Astronomical Clock Tower in Prague, Czech Republic, during a European getaway.

For the family shot, Yara showed off her fashionable side. The Ukrainian beauty donned a winter-white colored Calvin Klein mock turtleneck with long sleeves.

The fashion-forward TLC star paired her top with white pants, white tennis shoes, and pink laces. She accessorized with a white Valentino bag with a gold emblem.

Yara’s long, blonde hair was worn down and in loose waves that extended past her shoulders. She added a pair of chunky gold earrings and impeccable makeup to top off her look.

Jovi also went casual with his outfit, sporting a black leather jacket, jeans, and black athletic shoes. Baby Mylah was seated in her stroller and wore her hair in two pigtails tied with white bows, a pink puffer jacket, jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Jovi gushed over the city in his caption, “Prague!!! What a beautiful city. I hope everyone enjoys following our journey here. When people normally ask me where to travel in Europe, I usually choose places like this over top Western cities. The food is absolutely amazing, and let’s not forget some of the best beer in the world 😂😂. So much history and such a walkable city.”

Yara Zaya turned her love of fashion and beauty into business endeavors

Yara runs two businesses related to her love of fashion and beauty. Her website, YaraZaya.com, offers a wide variety of fashionable apparel, including dresses, swimwear, lingerie, makeup, and accessories.

Further proving her love of beauty items, Yara also has a Boujee by Yara line. The brand offers makeup, such as eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes, lip gloss, and mascara.

Boujee by Yara is also focused on a good cause – the brand donates $1 from every sale to the Dress for Success Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to empower “women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.