90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in spandex admits to major ‘complex’ about her ‘big forehead’

Yara Zaya recently admitted that she has a major complex about her “big forehead,” and her husband, Jovi Dufren, is not helping the situation at all.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a video with her hair in a messy updo before heading off to the gym, and that’s when she made the admission.

Yara was stylishly dressed for her workout in an aqua-colored crop top with long sleeves and matching leggings, and white sneakers.

She posted the video online after feeling insecure about putting her long blonde hair up in a bun to keep it out of the way during her workout.

However, Yara also complained about a rude remark by Jovi after she made the mistake of asking his opinion about her hair.

Jovi was very honest in his response, telling Yara, “Yeah, you look weird. You look like you have no hair.”

Jovi’s blunt reply only added to his wife’s insecurities, and she opened up about that in the short clip.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya admits to insecurities about her ‘big forehead’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star blasted Jovi in the video that was first posted on her Instagram Story and reshared by @90dayfianceforever.

“How does it look like I have no hair?” questioned Yara, after admitting to her followers, “I have a big forehead, so, you know, I have some complex about that.”

Yara noted that Jovi would prefer her to go to the gym with her long hair flowing down her shoulders; however, that wouldn’t be ideal for Yara’s intense workout sessions.

Ultimately though, Yara shrugged off the rude comment and coughed it up to Jovi being a man.

“But yeah, I know I look kinda weird because my forehead is so big, but what you gonna do about [it]?” concluded Yara.

Meanwhile, Yara is too busy enjoying her family vacation to worry about Jovi’s insensitive comments. Yara and Jovi are now in Cancun, Mexico spending their days by the beach and getting some special bonding time with their daughter Mylah.

Yara also posted a scorching photo on Instagram, clad in a stunning orange bikini and a beige wrap as she got glam for a beach day.

This time Yara wasn’t concerned about her big forehead since her hair was styled with face-framing layers in the front with the rest flowing down her back. Yara added chunky gold earrings and a pair of tinted sunglasses as she gave her best model poses.

Yara Zaya promotes Boujee by Yara

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has a lot of brand partnerships, but she also has her own company to promote.

Yara released her makeup line, Boujee by Yara, back in 2021, and she posted the news on Instagram and urged her followers to shop and show their support.

“PLEASE SHARE ⭐️⭐️. We are happy to finally announce today that my makeup line has officially LAUNCHED!!” announced Yara in her post.

The promotional photo showed a glam Yara holding one of her makeup pallets, which are all vegan and cruelty-free.

“We have worked hard to bring you the BEST quality of makeup…” added Yara. “Please share this post to help spread the word. Love you guys ❤️❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.