90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in skimpy bikini serves Jovi Dufren a cold beer on the beach

Yara and Jovi had fun together for a Fourth of July request from fans. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren gave their fans what they wanted and shared a fun Fourth of July video involving a skimpy bikini and some beer on the beach.

The Season 8 couple from 90 Day Fiance loves to entertain their followers and they recently indulged them with a fun video at their fans’ request.

Jovi took to his Instagram Reels on Fourth of July and shared a video of himself and Yara on the beach. As Jovi sat in his beach chair on the sand, a question box popped above his head.

90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya indulge fans with Fourth of July bikini and beer video

Jovi had taken to his Instagram Stories earlier and asked his followers, “What should we do for the 4th????!” Showing one of the replies from a fan, the question box request read: “Yara in a Bikini serving you a cold American beer. And you have to show us.”

The American-born Jovi and his Ukrainian-born wife Yara were happy to oblige and carried through with their fans’ request. Jovi scratched his chin before mouthing, “Okay,” to the camera.

Jovi captioned the video post, “You asked and we delivered 🤣🤣. Happy 4th of July everyone.”

The Reel, appropriately set to the song 4th of July (Fireworks) by Kelis, showed an American flag-printed bikini-clad Yara jogging across the sand to Jovi, a cold beer in her hand. As Yara approached Jovi on his beach chair, the video switched to slow-motion, and she opened his beer can for him before serving it to him, then getting up to walk away as Jovi enjoyed his cold drink.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi and Yara’s fans got a kick out of the fun video and took to the comments section where they showered the couple with love.

Jovi and Yara’s fans loved their video collab

“Love ittt!!! My fav couple 😍😍🔥🔥,” wrote one of Jovi’s followers with another fan in disbelief that they actually carried through with the fan’s request. They wrote, “I can’t believe you guys actually did this 😂.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Of course, at least one fan commented on how incredible Yara looked in her patriotic string bikini, with her tanned and toned body on full display: “She looks amazing 🙌🔥.”

Another fan of the couple wrote, “I love you guys! You have such great humor! Keep it up! My fave 90 day couple.”

Jovi and Yara, who recently had a run-in with the police courtesy of their cleaning company, are a fun-loving couple who likes to interact with their fanbase and their latest video collaboration proves they not only know how to have fun, but also know how to entertain their followers.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.