90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in purple crop top and leggings talks sacrifices of maintaining her fit body

Yara Zaya hits the gym in a purple crop top. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya admittedly spends a lot of time in the gym and it’s obvious that her hard work has been paying off.

However, after sharing a social media post clad in a crop top and matching leggings, The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star confessed that keeping her abs and toned body requires sacrifice.

Yara shared a video in her workout gear–a purple crop top with a single asymmetrical strap paired with matching high-waisted leggings.

She styled her long blonde hair in a high messy bun and added a pair of gold hoops.

She might have been wearing light makeup or using a filter in the post as Yara’s skin looked smooth and flawless in the clip as well.

The TLC personality opened up to her TikTok followers while venting about the biggest sacrifice she makes to maintain her toned abs.

Yara Zaya says her toned body requires sacrifice

Yara, Jovi, and their daughter Mylah have been spending the past few days at an all-inclusive resort.

However, that hasn’t caused the Ukrainian native to skip her daily workouts, although she’s had to switch to nighttime workouts as Mylah refuses to leave her side.

In the video, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star said she only gets a chance to work out when Mylah goes to sleep.

However, the gym is in front of the bar and since she’s now exercising at 8 pm it’s hard to ignore the people in the bar enjoying their tacos and margaritas.

Yara has had to turn her head the other way and she admits it’s not easy.

“This life is about sacrifice and you can’t drink margaritas and eat tacos,” said Yara, who noted it’s not possible to eat fast food “at night and have like a good body, it’s one or another,” she added, calling it “so unfair.”

“I wanna eat margaritas and burgers and the chips and salsa and all that stuff at night and I wanna still have abs,” added the TLC star.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.