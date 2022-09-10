90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in pink pants and bustier top enjoys night out with Jovi Dufren

Yara got glammed up and joined her husband Jovi for a night out. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showed off her keen fashion sense during a night out with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Season 8 fan-favorite couple Jovi and Yara love to travel together and occasionally enjoy an adult-only night without their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Earlier this week, it appeared that Jovi and Yara were able to secure a babysitter for the night as they enjoyed some time together.

Jovi shared a photo of himself and Yara to his Instagram, which he captioned, “#tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter @yarazaya.”

The photo was taken inside of a swanky-looking establishment near the bar, where Jovi and Yara posed for a sweet pic.

Holding a glass in one hand and placing his other on Yara’s shoulder, Jovi smiled big for the camera. He donned a white long-sleeved shirt and gray pants and had his hair perfectly coiffed for his adults-only evening.

Yara Zaya goes glam in pink bustier top and matching pants for night out with Jovi Dufren

For her part, Yara looked sophisticated in a pink and white floral bustier top paired with oversized, silky pink pants and cinched together with a white Valentino belt with the designer’s signature V-logo in yellow gold.

The Ukrainian beauty wore her platinum blonde hair parted in the middle, straightened, and down, its length reaching all the way to her belt, accentuating her trim waistline. She accessorized her look for the evening with pearly hoop earrings, a pink bracelet, and a watch.

Yara adorably stuck her tongue out just a bit as she gazed into Jovi’s eyes for the photo, showing that the couple is clearly still in love.

Jovi’s post garnered nearly 4,000 likes and some of his 355,000 Instagram followers took to the comments to dote on him and Yara.

90 Day Fiance cast and fans gush over Yara and Jovi

Once such comment came from a fellow 90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum and The Family Chantel star, River Knight, brother of Chantel Everett from the same show. River left a fire and a flexed biceps emoji in the comments, to which Jovi replied with two call-me hand emojis.

“Faves!🔥” read a comment from a 90 Day Fiance viewer while another echoed the sentiment with their comment, which read, “Faves! Mom & Dad 😍🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

Another one of Jovi’s fans showed their support for him and mocked Yara’s friends who appeared on last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? During the episode, Yara’s friends slammed Jovi and at one point, said that she was “out of his league” looks-wise.

“I’m just saying, he’s not crazy attractive. But I’m just saying, like, she’s cuter than him for sure,” Yara’s friends Adele confessed about Jovi during the segment.

Jovi’s supporter mocked Adele and commented, “Jovi is a babe. Yara‘s friends can just have a seat! Lovely couple!!”

Although Jovi has said that he and Yara would likely be divorced if it weren’t for their daughter Mylah, it looks as though they know how to have a good time together and still enjoy each other’s company.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.