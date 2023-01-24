90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in miniskirt and crop top snaps a photo with her plastic surgeon after recent boob job

Yara Zaya couldn’t be happier with the results of her new breast augmentation and she recently shared a photo with the plastic surgeon who made it happen.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted the snap on social media clad in white for the meet-up with Dr. Michael Obeng — the same plastic surgeon who operated on controversial TLC star Angela Deem.

Yara wore a white sports bra with a zipper in the front paired with a pleated, white miniskirt while her blonde hair was styled with two small plaits at the front and the rest flowing down her shoulders.

The photo, which was posted on Yara’s Instagram Story, showed her shaking hands with Dr. Obeng as they stood in front of a large sign.

Yara raved about his work once again and captioned her post, “@drmichaelkobeng The best plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills ❤️.”

It seems Yara was back at the plastic surgeon’s office for a follow-up visit after recently confessing to breast augmentation.

She got a lot of backlash from viewers after the admission, but Yara angrily clapped back at the critics and told them to shut their mouths.

She explained that her breasts got smaller after breastfeeding her daughter Mylah and she wanted to do something about it. She also made it clear that she was happy with the results despite the naysayers.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya enjoys extended vacation

After filming another dramatic season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Yara and her husband Jovi Dufren jetted off on a fun vacation with their daughter Mylah.

The trio’s first stop was Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where Yara sported one stylish bikini after another as she enjoyed the stunning beaches and the culinary delights.

Interestingly though, Yara still made time for the gym despite being on vacation and her toned bikini body is evidence of her commitment to her daily workouts.

Meanwhile, after Yara left the Dominican Republic, she didn’t head back to the U.S. quite yet. Instead, Yara, Jovi, and Mylah jetted off to Cancun, Mexico.

This gave Yara more places to don her skimpy bikinis, and she did just that in a recent Instagram post, where she enjoyed a beach day in an orange two-piece.

Yara Zaya promotes Raf Five

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is enjoying her well-needed vacation, but upon her return home, it will be back to business as usual.

Part of that business includes endorsing products on social media, and during the holiday season, Yara promoted Raf Five’s skincare products. In the video posted on her page, a bare-faced Yara shared her nighttime skincare routine with her followers using Raf Five products.

“Hello everyone! With all the holiday food and sweets right now, I need something to keep my skin clear and glowing! That is why I love @raf_five for BEAUTIFUL skin! 🧖🏼‍♀️” wrote Yara in her post.

“❤️ Use my code YARA35 for 35% off,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.