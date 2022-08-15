90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in crop top shares birthday message for husband Jovi Dufren

Yara wished Jovi the “best day ever” on his birthday. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya wished her husband, Jovi Dufren, “the best day ever” as he recently celebrated his birthday.

Yara and Jovi were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 8 of the flagship series.

Since then, the fan-favorite couple has gone on to appear in several 90 Day spinoffs, including Happily Ever After? The couple will appear in the upcoming seventh season of Happily Ever After? premiering later this month.

When they aren’t filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Yara and Jovi love to spend their free time traveling. They were recently in Beverly Hills, where Yara underwent a breast augmentation and indulged in some retail therapy during her and Jovi’s stay along with their 1-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Jovi reported that he’s currently in South Africa, possibly for work, as he was pictured solo in his pics on Instagram. It’s likely that Yara and Mylah are back in the U.S. as they await Jovi’s return, but in the meantime, Yara was sure to shout out her husband on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Yara shared a pic of herself, Jovi, and Mylah that she captioned, “Happy birthday daddy @jovid11 I hope you are having the best day ever. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Yara Zaya wishes husband Jovi Dufren a happy birthday in white crop top

In the pic, Yara and Jovi smiled for the camera as they posed in front of a water fountain with Mylah sandwiched between her parents for the adorable snap.

Yara looked fashionable as usual, sporting a crisp white crop top paired with a pair of white denim pants and a long-sleeved, bubble gum pink, button-down shirt, which she wore open and untucked. The stylish Ukrainian beauty accessorized her ensemble with a pricey, white handbag – the Valentino Garavani small Supervee crossbody bag, which retails for $2,190 – along with a pair of futuristic black sunglasses and wore her long, blonde hair down and parted in the middle.

Yara’s followers took to the comments where they added to Jovi’s Happy Birthday wishes.

Jovi was one of the first to comment, leaving three red-heart emojis to show his appreciation for Yara’s thoughtful post.

90 Day Fiance fans wish Jovi a happy birthday

Noting that Jovi is currently in South Africa while celebrating his birthday, a native commented, “Happy birthday 🎂🥳to your husband hope he enjoyed his special day here in South Africa 🇿🇦.”

“Happy Birthday Jovi 🥳🎂🎈🎁🎊,” read another comment from one of Yara’s fans, while another acknowledged Jovi’s astrological sign: “Happy birthday Leo King!🔥.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Jovi’s job in the oil and energy industry as a remote-operated vehicle (or ROV) supervisor requires him to travel quite a bit. His Instagram bio, which reads in part, “🌍Traveler: 59/195 countries🌎,” reflects that. Unfortunately, Yara and Mylah can’t accompany Jovi on his work expeditions, but they often spend time with Jovi’s mom, Gwen, while he is out of town, and they make up for lost time when he is home and able to spend time with his family.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.