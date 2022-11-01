90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in crop top and sweatpants gets comfy

Yara showed off her trim waistline in a comfy crop top and sweats. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya got comfy while showing off her curves.

The Ukrainian-born beauty is a lover of all things beauty and fashion and often shares her outfit choices with her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

That was the case recently when the TLC star shared a full-length mirror selfie with her fans from what appeared to be a hotel room.

Although not in her favorite clothing color choice, beige, Yara’s ensemble was in the same color family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yara snapped her selfie while modeling a brown, ribbed crop top and a pair of matching sweatpants.

Yara kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a choker-length gold chain and her smartwatch. She opted to wear her long, blonde hair down with a center part as she snapped the photo with her cell phone.

Yara Zaya gets comfy in matching crop top and joggers

She posed against a textured wooden wall next to a bed and a nightstand. Yara’s 2-year-old daughter Mylah could be seen in the bottom left of the photo as she explored the room in her white onesie, wearing her curly blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Speaking of Mylah, Yara recently clapped back at a critic who bashed her for wanting help with her daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara’s critic wrote, “I don’t understand why she feels like she needs so much help with just one child. Geez you’d think she had 5 kids the was she goes on and on about Miss Gwen not helping her enough.”

Yara defends herself against 90 Day Fiance critics over parenting, wanting to move to Europe

Yara couldn’t hold back and responded to the troll, “Because maybe you don’t know but I have job!!! I make money and I’m human sometimes I need help!!”

The comment came on the heels of Yara shocking her husband, Jovi Dufren, on the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? While visiting her mom, Olga, in Prague with Jovi and Mylah, Yara dropped the bomb that she wanted to go apartment shopping.

Jovi was taken aback by the idea and wasn’t happy that Yara sprung the news on him last minute. Following the episode, Jovi received plenty of support from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans who took to Twitter to side with him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.