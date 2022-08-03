90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in crop top and mini skirt cools down with ice cream

Yara cooled down with some ice cream while visiting L.A. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showed off her toned abs in a crop top and mini skirt while cooling off with some ice cream in L.A.

Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren, have been in L.A. with their 1-year-old daughter Mylah as the Ukrainian beauty is in California on business.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Yara has been hitting all of the high-profile shops on Rodeo Drive during her stay. She recently polled her followers on Instagram before pulling the trigger on purchasing a pricey designer bag.

Yara is admittedly “boujee” and has even capitalized on the term with her Boujee by Yara makeup line, so it’s not surprising when the 27-year-old mom of one shares posts on Instagram depicting her luxurious lifestyle.

In her most recent share on Instagram, Yara asked her 587,000 followers for suggestions on where to visit while she’s in L.A.

The carousel post included two photos, which Yara captioned, “MYLAH on background 😂”

“Who was in Los Angeles, where to go here??” she added. “We’ve been here for almost 2 weeks and haven’t go anywhere🤷🏼‍♀️ Beside Beverly Hills 😂”

In the first pic, Yara posed for a glamourous impromptu photoshoot, donning a light purple Henley crop top with an elastic hem paired with a white, pleated yoga skirt.

Yara held an ice cream cone in one hand and put the spoon to her lips with her other hand as she gazed into the distance with a serious stare. She wore her long, blonde hair down and parted in the middle and accessorized with yellow gold earrings, a chain link necklace, and her new Valentino handbag. Yara and Jovi’s daughter Mylah could be seen in the background, seated in her stroller and enjoying her own ice cream treat.

The second slide gave Yara’s followers a head-to-toe look at her ensemble, which she paired with chunky, pastel-colored sandals and Fendi sunglasses. Yara looked every bit a model as she posed for the shot, putting her long, toned legs and taut abs on display.

Yara and husband Jovi Dufren in L.A. for business

As Yara explained to one of her followers in the comments section – who recommended she visit San Diego – she’s in L.A. for work: “@mbrauns I will, but I come here for work I can’t leave LA yet 🤷🏼‍♀️ I hear San Diego is so beautiful, we’ll go there next time.”

While in L.A., Yara recently took some time to answer some of her followers’ questions and consequently came across backlash from a troll who questioned how she affords her luxurious lifestyle.

Yara, who earns income from her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, as well as Boujee by Yara, and as a social media influencer, clapped back, “Wtf. I work. I do for living what I love and I get pay. You guys serious?”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.