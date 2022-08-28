90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya in black crop top and leggings ‘finally’ back in the gym

Yara claims she lost her abs since taking a hiatus from the gym, but her video evidence says otherwise. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is “finally” back in the gym after a brief hiatus and working on sculpting her sensational physique.

Yara is hitting the weights and getting in her cardio after a few weeks away from the gym.

The Ukrainian-born beauty puts plenty of effort into her appearance, and it shows.

She recently underwent breast augmentation surgery, which is likely why she hasn’t been able to hit the gym in recent weeks.

The blonde bombshell took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to tell her hundreds of thousands of loyal followers that she was finally able to return to the gym.

Although happy to be back at it, Yara shared that she was a bit discouraged by her regression, claiming that she’s lost her taut abs, although her video footage showed otherwise.

Yara Zaya claims she doesn’t have ‘abs anymore’ despite looking toned and fit

Yara included text that read, “Good morning,” in her video and told her fans, “Guys, I’m back in the gym finally because I do not have my abs anymore,” as she slightly pulled her leggings down to reveal her toned abs.

For her sweat session, Yara donned a black sports bra and matching leggings paired with white athletic shoes, putting her long, blonde hair up in a clip and parted in the middle.

The TLC stunner wore a towel over her shoulder and earbuds as she recorded and, despite her claims of losing her abs, looked incredible as she filmed from her cell phone in front of the gym’s mirrored wall.

She continued, “Problem: when you go to the gym, you exercise, working so hard, so hard, and then you cannot go for a few weeks to the gym, and everything’s disappeared.”

Yara and husband Jovi Dufren to appear on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara and her American 90 Day Fiance husband, Jovi Dufren, will appear on the franchise again tonight when Season 7 of Happily Ever After? premieres.

Jovi recently shared with his fans what he’s most excited to share about his and Yara’s journey this season, naming “how we adapted to unexpected times and circumstances” in response.

Yara and Jovi have faced plenty of obstacles as a couple. Despite a surprise pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic putting a damper on things, the couple wed and have since welcomed their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Be sure to tune in tonight to find out what Yara and her family have been up to since viewers last watched them on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.