90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya goes western chic in a cowgirl hat and harness

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is a fashion lover, and she recently tried out a new look, western chic. Yara showed off the cute outfit complete with a harness and a cowgirl hat.

Yara has taken her love for fashion and turned it into a thriving website where she sells stylish pieces to people who like her style and want to replicate it.

Furthermore, she’s passed on her fashion sense to her daughter Mylah who is often clad in the most adorable outfits–sometimes matching her mom.

Even her husband Jovi Dufren seems to have stepped up his fashion game since tying the knot with Yara, leaving us to wonder if he has a matching western chic outfit like the one Yara just wore.

Yara Zaya goes western chic in a cowgirl hat and harness

The 90 Day Fiance star departed from her usual style and tried on western chic attire.

Yara tends to switch things up, sometimes opting for tracksuits, booty shorts, and sneakers and other times rocking high heels and thigh-skimming dresses.

However, this time she added an unusual accessory, a white cowgirl hat which she paired perfectly with a girly dress. In a photo posted to her Instagram Story, Yara had on a white flared mini dress, but she played up the western chic vibe by adding a stylish black harness.

The young mom accessorized the outfit with a gold choker and struck a pose with her tongue out as she posed for the mirror selfie.

Yara might have been on a shopping excursion because the photo was seemingly taken inside a dressing room. It’s unclear if she decided to go ahead and purchase the outfit, but the western chic attire wasn’t a bad look for the TLC star.

Meanwhile, we’re wondering what Yara’s husband Jovi Dufren thought of the outfit, although he might have stayed home after a day of beer drinking with his friends.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya recently went to a bar with their friends

The 90 Day Fiance couple had a busy weekend, so Jovi might have been home catching up on his sleep while Yara was out shopping.

Yesterday Yara and Jovi left baby Mylah at home to meet up with their friends at a bar and they chugged down quite a few bottles.

However, while Jovi and his friends hit the ground running with one beer after another, Yara was in no mood for alcohol.

Jovi shared a video of Yara at the bar as she sipped on her glass of juice while the others enjoyed their beers. It’s no surprise that she was up and about the next day and ready for some retail therapy.

