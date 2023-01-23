Yara Zaya has been spending a lot of time at the beach, which gives her a chance to model a slew of stylish bikinis, and she’s not done yet.

After a recent trip to the Dominican Republic, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah.

She posted a video of her outfit after getting ready for a fun beach day, and Yara could not have been more excited to share the details with her TikTok followers.

Yara debuted another stunning swimwear— a bright orange number that was sure to turn heads.

The two-piece featured a bandeau-style top with a circular cutout in the front and a tie string around the neck, while the bottom half featured a high cut with side-tie straps.

The TLC personality noted that she bought the swimsuit during her trip to the Dominican Republic, but she wasn’t done showing off her beach day ensemble quite yet.

She added a beige wrap around her waist and paired it with Gucci platform sandals and a large beach bag.

Yara glammed up the beachwear with a pair of gold chunky earrings and styled her long blonde hair in soft waves with face-framing layers in the front. Yara modeled the ensemble for her followers and then she was ready to go.

@yarazaya1 Swimsuit from – Agua be coco Scarf or something- Monday beachwear Shoes – Gucci Earrings – Nordstrom bbeachwearhhaulb#beachoutfit ♬ Afrobeat – FASSounds

Yara Zaya frolics at the beach in an orange swimsuit

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is currently having tons of fun with her baby girl as they enjoy the beaches in Mexico.

She recently posted a series of snapshots from another beach day and once again she was dressed in an orange bikini. This time she opted for a solid orange bikini top with a draped detail across the front and an asymmetrical strap.

Yara paired the top with a floral print bikini bottom and wore dark sunglasses. She also had her hair pinned up as she played in the sand with Mylah.

Meanwhile, the adorable toddler was just as stylish as her mom in her white sunflower glasses. The duo looked happier than ever as they frolicked in the water while Jovi seemingly stayed behind the camera, snapping the cute moment.

“So much fun @jovid11,” Yara captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes Royal Match

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has paused her busy life to enjoy her family vacation, and part of that busy life includes collaborating with brands on social media.

Some time ago, Yara posted an ad on Instagram promoting a game called Royal Match. The Ukrainian native noted in her post that her favorite thing to do after a long day is to relax by playing Royal Match.

“This game is seriously SOOO much fun 🤪…I absolutely LOVE it!” wrote Yara in her post. “I love when I pass levels and collect stars because decorating King Robert’s castle is so satisfying👑!”

Yara also told her followers that she’s now addicted to Royal Match and urged others to join her by downloading the game.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.