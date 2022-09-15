90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya gets cozy with Jovi Dufren in belly-baring outfit for rooftop date

Yara and Jovi enjoyed a rooftop date as the Ukrainian beauty showed off her keen fashion sense. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren showed their love for each other and their fashionable style as they enjoyed a rooftop date.

Season 8 couple Yara and Jovi quickly became 90 Day Fiance fan favorites, although their relationship started off rocky.

The photogenic couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and welcomed their now-2-year-old daughter, Mylah, in September of the same year.

Since their time on 90 Day Fiance, Jovi and Yara have appeared in several spinoffs, sharing even more of their storyline with their fans, and they stay active on social media, where they also share a lot of their personal adventures.

Recently, Ukrainian-born Yara shared a carousel post to Instagram in which she included two outdoor photos of herself and Jovi, looking vibrant and in love.

The first pic was a solo shot of Yara, who modeled her chic outfit for her and Jovi’s date. Sporting a natural color palette, Yara opted for a ribbed, white crop top with a low-cut, square neckline paired with beige pants. She pulled the look together with a V-logo signature Valentino belt.

Yara looked absolutely radiant, wearing her long, platinum locks down with a center part, and adding a pair of aviator shades to her head. The blonde beauty kept her makeup neutral, letting her glowing skin take center stage. Yara added a yellow gold choker and a matching bracelet to complete her look.

In the second slide, Jovi put one arm around his wife as he gazed at her while Yara continued to smile for the camera. The couple sat on a rooftop table overlooking a beautiful cityscape. Jovi matched Yara’s fashion sense with a navy blue tee with white trim and blue and white striped shorts, accessorizing with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a pricey wristwatch.

Yara simply captioned the photo with three upside-down smiley face emojis.

Yara’s post received nearly 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments complimenting her look for the day.

90 Day Fiance fans, cast compliment Yara’s look

One of Yara and Jovi’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members, Natalie Mordovtseva from Season 7, left a fire and red-heart emoji in the comments, to which Yara replied with a red heart emoji of her own.

One of Yara’s followers referenced 90 Day Fiance Season 4 alum Anfisa Nava in their comment: “You are my fav! Down to earth and funny.. some people thought you we’re gonna be another Anfisa .. but your so humble ! ❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

A couple of Yara’s fans noted that they were glad to see her wearing her favorite color, beige, which she admitted to Jovi during this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

“Beige belt 😂 I love that thats your favorite color ♥️😂,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan, while another commented, “Yasss! Beige 💕.”

Despite some snags early on in their relationship, Jovi and Yara have proven to 90 Day Fiance fans that they enjoy their time together and are the real deal.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.