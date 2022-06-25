90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya explains why cleaning company called the police on her

Yara’s cleaning company called the police on her. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya recently found herself in a predicament when her cleaning company called the police on her.

The Ukrainian-born beauty shared her story in the form of a video, explaining why the cops were called on her in the “crazy” ordeal.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the Boujee By Yara entrepreneur told the story for her 32.4K subscribers.

“I want to tell you about the cleaning lady today and why the cleaning company called the police on me, why police show up at my house today,” Yara said, explaining that she took to YouTube when she discovered her video was too long to post to Instagram.

She told her fans that she and her 90 Day Fiance husband Jovi Dufren employ a cleaning company “once in a while” to help them keep their house clean and in order amid their busy lives.

According to Yara, the cleaning company was scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m. after already rescheduling from several days earlier. When no one showed, she began to text them. Finally, after several hours, Yara said she received a text explaining that her cleaning lady was ill.

Jovi Dufren’s refusal to pay cleaning company prompts a call to 911

At this point, Yara said it was nearly 11:00 a.m. when the cleaning lady eventually showed up at her and Jovi’s home. That’s when Jovi told her that he and Yara no longer wanted to work with their company and that he “didn’t want to” pay her.

The cleaning lady’s boss then called her and told her to leave Yara’s home, but not without a condition. They wanted Yara and Jovi to pay her $100 for showing up to their house.

Yara said that Jovi was not happy about the cleaning company asking for payment after they showed up hours late. “Hell no, I’m not giving you 100 bucks,” was Jovi’s response, according to Yara.

Then, the cleaning lady’s boss explained that their cancellation policy required payment upon cancellation of services. That’s when Yara says the boss of the company called the police.

Yara said when the police arrived, they asked, “Lady, you called us?” Yara denied making the call and admitted to being embarrassed. After Yara explained to the police why there were called to her home, they told her, “Oh, I guess we’ll just go now.”

Luckily for the cleaning lady, Yara liked her and is willing to work with her in the future, as long as it’s not under the supervision of the same company.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.