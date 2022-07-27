90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya excited after getting recognized by a famous celebrity couple while in L.A

Yara Zaya gets excited after being recognized by Chrissy Teigen. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya is on cloud nine after recently being spotted by celebrity Chrissy Teigen while she was out with her husband John Legend. The model is a fan of the 90 Day Fiance shows and recognized Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren who is currently in Los Angeles.

Chrissy posted about the sighting on Instagram and the TLC couple both reshared her post. Yara also took to her Instagram Story to share her excitement at the fact that Chrissy recognized her.

Yara and Jovi will be in L.A. for a few days with baby Mylah and so far they’ve been enjoying the weather and the great restaurants as noted on their social media.

However, nothing beats being recognized by a celebrity — at least not according to Yara. She was flattered to find out that Chrissy knew her from the show and even took a screenshot after spotting them on the street.

Yara and Jovi were barely recognizable in the photo Chrissy posted as they appeared far away while Chrissy and John were driving by. However, Chrissy tagged Jovi in the post and wrote “Omg we just saw [Jovi] and Yara after watching Pillow Talk, lmao.”

“Haha” responded Jovi, who tagged Chrissy in his response. “Come hang out. Should’ve said hi.”

Yara shared the exchange between Chrissy and Jovi on her Instagram Story and opened up about her excitement in another post.

“Hey guys when you are walking in L.A. in the street and John and Chrissy know who you are, they recognize you, you literally win this life,” said Yara in her video. “That’s how I feel right now, I feel like I win this life.”

The 90 Day Fiance stars are enjoying their time away from Lousiana, and they might also be looking at L.A. as a possible place to live.

They have been touring several places over the past few months as they try to find an ideal location.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are scouting places to live

Yara has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t like New Orleans, where they currently reside — and where Jovi’s family has been for many years.

However, the 90 Day Fiance couple has been doing the rounds for some time and still has not decided where they want to settle.

Who knows, though, maybe this moment of being spotted by Chrissy Teigen might tip the scale in favor of L.A. since Yara would enjoy rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

In the meantime, we’ll see a lot more of Yara and Jovi in the coming weeks as they will be starring in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.