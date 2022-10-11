90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya details why she was ready to ‘destroy’ a store employee

Yara was ready to “destroy” a store employee after she discovered something about a recent purchase. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shared a story about a recent purchase that had her ready to “destroy” a store employee.

Yara puts plenty of time, effort, and money into her physical appearance and she admittedly enjoys the finer things in life.

Recently, the Ukrainian-born beauty took to her Instagram Stories to gripe about a recent transaction at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Yara recorded her Story from her bathroom where she held up a bottle of Dior Capture Totale DreamSkin foundation, telling her fans that after purchasing it, she came home to find that it was empty.

“I come home… I buy me this foundation the other day and I decided to open it. I open this Dior foundation which was $120 and it’s f**king empty,” Yara complained before tossing the empty container into her sink.

“I will go down there and I will destroy the s**t out of them because the b***h knew when she was selling it because it was opened a little bit. I am pissed off,” Yara added, noting that she would then have to make a long drive to return the bottle in person.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shares negative customer service ‘scam’

In her next slide, Yara shared that she was stopping at Starbucks ahead of her one-hour-long drive where she would have to pay $30 for parking just to “prove her point.” She then claimed that the employee who sold her the foundation knew the bottle was empty, but still sold it to her anyway.

Yara told her fans that the point was that no one should be sold empty products nor be “scammed” the way that she was, continuing to complain about how angry she was that she had to drive back there and explain herself.

Yara defends her case: ‘I don’t have a Sugar Daddy’

According to the TLC star, this wasn’t the first bad experience she had at the store. She explained another instance in which she tried to return a watch she had bought for her husband, Jovi Dufren. Yara said that the only reason she got a refund for the watch was because an employee recognized her from 90 Day Fiance.

Yara continued, “I don’t have a frickin’ rich Daddy. I don’t have a Sugar Daddy. I work my a** off to buy those products because I like that. … So f**k this s**t. I want my products and don’t want nobody to screw me over.”

In the end, however, Yara got what she set out for; she ended her rant with a screenshot of a new bottle of the same foundation which she captioned, “Got new one.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.