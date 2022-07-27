90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya defends ‘always holding’ her daughter Mylah

Yara defended being so “obsessed” with her daughter Mylah. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya found herself defending holding her daughter Mylah when trolls accused her of being “obsessed” with her.

Viewers know Yara from Season 8 of the flagship series when she left Ukraine and came to America on a K-1 visa to start a new life with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mylah, in September 2020, and ever since, Mylah and Yara have become inseparable. Jovi’s job requires him to be gone for long periods of time, leaving Yara and Mylah home alone often, further strengthening their mother-daughter bond.

Yara took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some snaps from a recent trip to L.A. with Jovi and Mylah. While visiting the Fendi shop on Rodeo Drive, Yara and Mylah stopped to pose for several photos.

Yara opted for a solo shot in the first slide, donning a black crop top with black pants as she shielded her face from the bright sun and gave her best kissy face to the camera.

Mylah joined her mom for the next slide, positioned on Yara’s hip as they stood outside the Fendi store. Yara clutched her cell phone and held onto Mylah, who held her own cell phone in the snap, while Yara’s other hand held her yellow Fendi bag as she pointed into the distance with a smile.

Mylah and Yara shared another joint photo in the third slide, Yara smiling at Mylah as the 1-year-old looked into the distance. Mylah looked cute as ever with her pigtails, white ruffled shorts set, and white and pink Velcro Adidas shoes.

The Ukrainian beauty used the caption of her carousel post to address an issue she recently encountered. As Yara explained, people have often suggested she should put Mylah down and not hold her as much, but she defended her stance.

“Me and my little cutie,” Yara began her caption. “Love to travel with her❤️ – People will be like put her down, why you always holding her? why you so obsessed with her? Well, she is my baby GIRL, and I love her so much ❤️.”

Yara received plenty of support in the comments section from her 586,000 Instagram followers, who felt she shouldn’t be judged for wanting to hold her 1-year-old daughter as much as she does.

One of Yara’s followers reminded her that kids aren’t little forever: “Hold her, snuggle her so much. They’re little for such a short period of time.”

Another reassured her that she wasn’t doing anything wrong, commenting, “Nothing wrong at all with holding your baby girl! You’re a great mama ❤️.”

Another of Yara’s supporters reminded her, “Hold her as much as you can, before you know it you can’t 😊.”

Yara got a kick out of another comment from a fan who shared their own similar story. “I’m the same way with my youngest, she’s 3 and a half,” shared Yara’s fan. “I joke all the time about how I’ll be carrying her to her graduation.”

Yara replied, “Hahahah, that’s funny.”

Yara recently opened up about how she regained her pre-pregnancy body after welcoming Mylah in September 2020. Yara admitted that she didn’t try diet fads or up-to-the-minute exercise trends but kept things simple. “Gym, eating healthy. That’s all,” she shared.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.