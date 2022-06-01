90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya dances with Jovi Dufren in crop and booty shorts

Yara Zaya dances with Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya recently showed off her dance skills in a crop top and booty shorts, and she got her husband Jovi Dufren and their daughter Mylah to join in on the fun.

Yara shared the sweet family moment on social media in a video showing the trio having a good time at home. There’s never a dull moment with the Dufren crew, and their social media pages are evidence of that.

The reality TV couple is always out and about, going to dinner, brunch, or taking trips outside of Lousiana, where they currently reside.

Over the weekend, Jovi and Yara enjoyed a pool party at a friend’s house, but not before hanging out with baby Mylah — who was also at the bash but fell asleep before the festivities began.

Yara Zaya dances with Jovi Dufren in crop and booty shorts

The 90 Day Fiance star gave her followers a glimpse of how she gets down at home, and apparently, a lot of dancing takes place. Yara shared a video on her Instagram story, which she captioned “Family dance,” and she showed off her moves.

At first, Yara kicked off the dance party solo as Jovi sat on the couch. However, she soon got him and baby Mylah to join in on the fun, and we managed to grab a few screenshots to capture the moment.

Yara had her blond hair in loose curls while wearing a pair of white booty shorts, and she showed off her toned abs in a nude-colored crop top.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Insagram

The Ukrainian native loves to incorporate nude into her wardrobe, as she recently rocked a skimpy nude bikini at a house party she attended with Jovi and Mylah.

As a matter of fact, at first glance, Yara appeared nude in the photo shared on her Instagram story. However, at a second glance, it was evident that the beachwear color was playing tricks on the eyes.

Either way, the young mom looked stunning as she chilled poolside at the event.

Jovi Dufren gives everyone a look at Yara’s dance skills

Yara wasn’t the only one who wanted the world to see her dance moves. Jovi was impressed because he shared another video of his wife dancing as well.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a behind-the-scenes video on Tik Tik of Yara dancing up a storm with the adorable Mylah wrapped around her waist.

The toddler laughed as her mom spun her around and danced to the music while dad Jovi filmed his two favorite girls.

“Social Media content behind the scenes,” he captioned the video along with a few laughing emojis.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.