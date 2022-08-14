90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya dances with her mother-in-law Gwen in skimpy white shorts

Yara Zaya dances with her mother-in-law. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya’s relationship with her mother-in-law Gwen Eymard has blossomed over the years despite their rocky start and the duo recently made a cute video together.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social clad in skimpy white shorts as she busted a move with Gwen, who was sitting in a chair dancing to the music.

Yara and Gwen have come a long way since we met the family during their first season on TLC.

When Yara arrived in the U.S from Ukraine with only weeks to marry Jovi Dufren, she didn’t make the best impression due to her sour attitude and constant complaints.

However, from the beginning, Gwen was nothing but welcoming and she instantly became a fan favorite.

Gwen constantly went out of her way to support Yara, despite not getting the appreciation she may have deserved.

Most importantly though, viewers appreciated that she had no problem telling Jovi when he was wrong and reprimanding him when he wasn’t acting right towards Yara.

However, at the time, it seemed viewers appreciated Gwen more than her daughter-in-law did. But since then, they’ve come a long way, and now, they seem to have a great relationship.

Yara Zara and her mother-in-law show off their dance moves

The 90 Day Fiance star had some fun with her mother-in-law and she shared a video of the cute moment on Instagram.

The clip showed Gwen sitting in a chair bobbing to the music while Yara danced along to the song while standing behind her.

The TLC star wore skimpy white shorts and a loosely fitted brown top with her long hair hanging down her shoulders.

“I say @gweneymard Let’s Dance. She say okay” wrote Yara in the caption of her post.

90 Day Fiance viewers love Gwen Eymard and Yara Zaya’s relationship

After sharing the video on social media, 90 Day Fiance viewers commented on the post and expressed their love for Gwen Eymard and Yara’s relationship.

“You’re lucky to have a great MIL like Gwen. She’s amazing,” said one commenter.

“Oh I love Ms Gwen! Best mom there ever was on the show!” added someone else.

One person wrote, “You guys are hilarious !! Love you both.”

Someone else also added, “So glad you two can have fun and grow your relationship. Great job by both of you!”

Meanwhile, it won’t be long before we get to see a lot more of Yara and her family as she and her husband Jovi Dufren are featured on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Although the teaser showed some rocky moments between Yara and Jovi, we’re hoping to see fun moments between Gwen and Yara, as well.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.