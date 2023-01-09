90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya claps back at critics after ‘boob job’ backlash, says ‘shut your mouth’

Yara Zaya claps back at her critics. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya opened up about her recent “boob job” on social media, but it came with a slew of criticism.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star is not letting critics get the best of her, and she clapped back in a new post, telling them, “shut your mouth.”

Yara shared a lengthy video slamming those who had nasty things to say about her after she revealed that she had gotten breast augmentation.

The Ukrainian native was so frustrated with the negativity that she turned off the comments on her post.

In the clip shared on her Instagram Story and reposted by @90dayfianceforever, Yara noted that she had a reason for augmenting her breast and told the critics to let her be.

“My body looks good because I’m in the gym every day, okay?” said Yara. “I did my boob job because I breastfed my child for 17 months, and if you didn’t do that, then shut your mouth because you have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Yara explained that after breastfeeding her daughter Mylah, her bra size went from a size C to a “super small A,” which is why she decided to get work done.

Yara Zaya got backlash after confessing to cosmetic procedure

The Instagram post that started all the drama was shared a day ago as Yara posed on a beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Clad in a stunning green bikini with matching wrap, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her best poses.

She also made an admission about her boob job in the caption, telling her followers, “YES i recently got them done in Beverly Hills by @drmichaelkobeng,” the same doctor who worked on Angela Deem after her weight loss surgery.

Yara confessed to being happy with the results and feeling more “self-confident” since going under the knife, but many who saw the post had a lot of negative things to say about her decision.

Nonetheless, the TLC personality is not letting the naysayers get the best of her.

Yara Zaya gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star may have gotten backlash from her admission about her boob job, but she has supporters as well.

After @90dayfianceforever posted Yara’s clap back, people came to her defense.

“You don’t have to explain keep being your beautiful soul!” said one commenter.

“She shouldn’t have to explain herself, people are determined to be miserable,” reasoned someone else.

One Instagram user also had a message for Yara, saying, “You are amazing don’t listen to the jealous haters!”

Yara Zaya promotes her online boutique

The stylish fashionista gets a lot of slack due to her penchant for nice things, but she has turned her passion into a thriving business.

Yara constantly models the pieces from her online boutique yarazaya.com, showing off a range of minidresses, leather jackets, body-hugging gowns, and trendy jumpsuits. She also sells accessories and fan gear.

The items are available in small, medium, and large sizes, along with a separate category of plus-size clothing, with prices ranging from $18 to over $100.

A few months ago, she stunned in a beige outfit from her boutique while out on a busy Sunday.

“Sunday fun day, and working day too😂😂 beige clothes, I told you that I love beige 😂😂 #yarazaya.com @yarazaya_shop,” she captioned the post.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.