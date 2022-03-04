90 Day Fiance: Ximena Morales says her kids ‘do not love Mike Berk,’ claims TLC asked them to say it

Ximena Morales claimed that her children never loved Mike Berk, but were told to say they did. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales made a shocking statement to a fan when she told them her sons were told to lie and say they loved her fiance, Mike Berk.

90 Day Fiance couple Mike and Ximena’s love story on Before the 90 Days has proven to be one that viewers are having trouble getting behind.

There have been rumors that the couple has split, which wouldn’t surprise most 90 Day Fiance fans, given Mike and Ximena’s incompatibility.

Ximena was not happy with Mike’s hygiene habits or frequent farting, she waited until he arrived in Colombia to tell him she couldn’t bear any more children, she revealed that she wasn’t in love with him, and demanded that Mike pay for her breast augmentation before buying her a wedding dress.

Mike, however, didn’t seem to mind Ximena’s complaints and demands. When he met her for the first time, he instantly fell in love with not only Ximena but her sons, Juan David and Harold Steven.

Ximena Morales claims her sons were ‘asked’ to say they loved Mike Berk

For her part, however, Ximena made claims that her sons were never in love with Mike, despite them telling him they were on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The Fraud Cast on Instagram shared a post that included screenshots from a follower who shared a DM exchange they had with Ximena. In the conversation, which was written in Spanish then later translated into English, the follower called out Ximena for taking Mike’s money.

“You won the breasts but your children have already lost your man Mike,” the follower told Ximena in their Instagram chat. “Think about it well in your children.”

“My children do not love Mike. It was a recording they asked them to say that they loved him,” Ximena claimed. “You need a lot to understand reality.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react to Ximena’s claims

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers couldn’t bite their tongues and took to the comments section to sound off after hearing Ximena’s claims.

“So she’s has her kids learning to scam at a young age. What an awesome mom🙄,” wrote one disgruntled critic.

One viewer felt that Juan David and Harold Steven will need therapy from having men in and out of their lives. “Hopefully the next man can pay for the therapy those kids are going to need 😢,” they wrote.

Another said of Ximena, “She’s a grifter. Her children were part of her game to squeeze more money out of Mike.”

Another fan voiced that Ximena’s sons may not have been in love with Mike, but they definitely had a connection with him and they felt as though Ximena put the blame on TLC to make herself feel better about her actions.

“I think love was probably a strong word… but they did like Mike!” their comment read. “He gave them attention, presents, played with them outside, etc. etc. she’s just trying to ease her own guilt for being a bad person.”

Although Mike and Ximena can’t disclose the current state of their relationship due to restrictions from the network, many have speculated they’re no longer together. However, Mike sparked rumors that there still may be something between them during a recent interview.

Mike even said he would like to try to conceive a baby with Ximena via IVF and said, “I really want to make it work for the kids. So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.