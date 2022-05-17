90 Day Fiance: Ximena Cuellar shows off her figure in barely-there yellow minidress

Ximena Cuellar wore a bold yellow minidress that showed her curves to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ximena Cuellar wore a barely-there yellow minidress that showed off her figure to fans on social media.

The 24-year-old mother of two’s bold outfit choice highlighted her recent boob job, slim figure, and tattoos.

There were filters over the pictures as she posed to capture her different angles in the stunning outfit.

Ximena appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside Mike Berk. Mike went down to Colombia to meet Ximena for the first time, but after a short honeymoon period, their relationship fell apart between them. Their motives for being with each other were consistently questioned by viewers who were shocked to see that Ximena and Mike were back together at the Tell All.

Ximena Cuellar stunned 90 Day Fiance fans in a yellow minidress

Ximena’s confidence and curvaceous body were apparent in the pictures she posted, showing her figure in a bright yellow minidress.

The short and tight dress had spaghetti straps, a gap in the middle part that covered her breasts, and a hole showing off part of her stomach.

In length, the dress stopped at Ximena’s upper thigh.

In one photo, she sat on what looked like a couch or bed and posed with one hand behind her and one hand in front of her.

The other photo was a mirror picture where fans could see how the dress looked in the back from far away while still seeing the front of Ximena as well.

Ximena struck different poses in a yellow dress. Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

Mike Berk lied to 90 Day Fiance viewers about how he and Ximena Cuellar met

When Mike initially introduced his relationship with Ximena, he said they met on a dating app after changing his location to Colombia to meet women outside of his area.

However, most of the way through the season, Ximena spilled the tea about the strange way they actually met.

Ximena said they met on a webcam site where Mike was paying for Ximena’s cam time. Ximena claimed that Mike offered to financially support her and her kids if she got off the cam site and started dating him.

After Ximena broke up with Mike the second time he came to Colombia, viewers witnessed Ximena on the phone with Mike trying to get her back during her private interview. He was trying to offer her vacations and financial security in exchange for them getting back together.

At the Tell All, Ximena revealed that Mike was still giving her money but that she did not love him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.