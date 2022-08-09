90 Day Fiance: Ximena Cuellar shows off eye-popping red hair

Ximena Cuellar shows off red hair to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Cuellar showed fans how she looks with fiery red hair.

Although her social media display appeared to be a filter that blasts red hair onto the user, the look gave Ximena’s audience a good impression of what she would look like if she made the change.

Ximena is a natural brunette but has been experimenting with her hair in real life and with filters.

90 Day Fiance fans met Ximena when she was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Mike Berk.

The pair met when Mike solicited Ximena on a cam girl website and offered to financially support her and her family if she got off the site and started a relationship with him.

Mike went down to Ximena’s native Colombia in Season 5, and the pair had a good time together before Mike’s unhygienic and gross habits turned Ximena off, among other things.

Ximena used her TikTok to share a video of what she would look like with red hair via a filter. She subsequently reshared her video on Instagram.

In the video, Ximena was mouthing the words to a song in Spanish as she coyly looked at the camera while running a comb through her vibrant red hair.

The filter did appear to glitch at the top, revealing her brunette locks.

Ximena Cuellar has had several different boyfriends since filming ended

While it remains unclear if Mike and Ximena have maintained a relationship, romantic or not, of their own, Ximena has been dating several different men since filming ended.

She has shown off these new guys through PDA-filled social media posts.

When viewers last heard from Mike and Ximena at the Season 5 Tell All, Ximena agreed to see Mike again after he revealed he was planning a trip to Colombia.

Mike had continued to financially support 24-year-old Ximena, her two sons with two different men, and her family despite Ximena ending the relationship in the finale episode.

As Ximena may have moved on from Mike based on her social media activity, Mike has been called out for being thirsty with other 90 Day cast members.

Mike also found himself in trouble towards the end of Season 5 after past racist and offensive social media posts surfaced.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.