90 Day Fiance: Winter Everett snaps gym selfie in leggings and sneakers

Winter Everett is still focused on reaching her fitness goals.

The reality star dropped over 100 pounds with help from gastric bypass surgery. She has shared parts of her weight loss journey on The Family Chantel, where her family has supported her efforts.

Winter has shared that she understands the surgery was simply a tool to assist her weight loss, which means she must continue putting in the work. And that’s exactly what she’s doing.

She recently shared a pic of herself that she snapped at the gym. Wearing a blue t-shirt, black leggings, and sneakers, Winter posed on a workout mat.

She showed off her slimmer figure while smiling and letting her followers know about her workout, including weights, as dumbbells sat on the floor behind her.

In her caption, Winter wrote, “It has been a min since I post one of these. 😅Butterfly babes, I want to remind you to do what you can.”

Winter Everett shares a recent gym selfie. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett is dating again

Fans of the show have watched Winter navigate her dating life over the years. She was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her ex, Jah, for years. The two finally called things off for good, and Winter was ready to move on to someone new.

She later started seeing a man named Masoma, who lived in Nigeria. The two met online, and despite her family’s concern, they began a long-distance relationship. The romance was, however, short-lived after Winter became suspicious of Masoma when he began asking for money.

From there, Winter decided to join a few dating apps, including ones for Christians seeking like-minded individuals. During Season 4 of The Family Chantel, Winter went out on a few dates before meeting someone she liked.

Although she has some reservations about getting into another serious relationship, she is open to seeing how things go with the new man in her life.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are divorcing

The most recent season of their show laid out the details leading up to Chantel and Pedro’s decision to separate.

There were accusations of infidelity, a breakdown in communication, and a struggle to find compromise within their relationship. Arguing was becoming a regular part of their day, and eventually, the two had enough.

After getting married, buying a house, and getting established in their careers, the two felt that their issues were unable to be resolved and chose to get a divorce. Since the announcement, both Chantel and Pedro have been focused on moving on with their lives and attempting to remain cordial with one another.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.