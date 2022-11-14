90 Day Fiance: Who is Jenny Slatten’s ex-husband?

Jenny was married before she met Sumit. Pic credit: @jan_frmsan/Instagram

Jenny Slatten has been married to her husband, Sumit Singh, since 2021, but the TLC star was previously married to another man before her 90 Day Fiance debut.

Jenny and Sumit first appeared on the flagship series during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

63-year-old Jenny met and fell in love with Sumit, 33 years her junior after the Indian native catfished her online.

Despite their large age gap and Sumit’s parents disapproving of their romance, Jenny and Sumit finally tied the knot in 2021 after ten years together.

However, before Sumit came into the picture, Jenny was married and shares three children with her ex-husband, Ralph Edwards.

As it turns out, Jenny has always had an affinity for younger men. Ralph, a former vocational nurse, was born in 1964, meaning he is seven years younger than Jenny, who was born in 1957, as In Touch Weekly reports.

Here’s what we know about Jenny Slatten’s ex-husband Ralph Edwards

90 Day Fiance viewers are familiar with her daughter, Christina, who has made multiple appearances in the franchise. Jenny and her ex-husband also share two other daughters and four grandchildren.

Jenny and Ralph wed in 1987, and 15 years later, in 2002, Jenny filed for divorce. Their divorce had been a lengthy process, as they weren’t able to come to a custody agreement for several years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In July 2021, one month before tying the knot with Sumit, Jenny filed for Certified Copies on Dissolution with Child(ren).

Jenny and Sumit Singh’s marital troubles on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny and Sumit’s marital woes continue to play out. Now that they’re settling into married life in India, Jenny wants Sumit to be more available for her.

However, Sumit wants to work more, meaning he’s spending more time away from Jenny. During the November 13 episode of Happily Ever After?, viewers watched Jenny visit the emergency room after she suffered a fall and injured her arm.

During their hospital visit, Jenny emphasized that she wanted Sumit home more in the event that another accident would happen while he wasn’t home.

Jenny was relieved when her daughter Christina visited, as she supported the notion that Sumit needs to better support his wife and not worry about what his parents think of their marriage.

Telling Sumit that she felt his actions have been “disrespectful,” Christina told her father-in-law, “You know, my mom is out here by herself, so I do want her to feel accepted, and the only way that she can really do that is by you 100 percent holding her up — as opposed to just letting it happen and saying ‘Oh, that’s just the family. That’s how they are and that’s what they do.'”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.