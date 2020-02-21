90 Day Fiance: What Now? returning to TLC Go — Here are the fan favorite couples featured

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: What Now? is returning to the TLC Go app with a brand new look at what some of the franchises’ favorite couples are up to.

Who is returning for What Now?

The first cast member to return for What Now? is going to be Jesse Meester, except this time he won’t be bringing Darcey Silva with him.

Instead, Jesse is joining 90 Day Fiance: What Now? as he tries to make a whole new relationship work and we can’t wait to find out who he’s dating.

Steven and Olga are also returning to give fans of the TLC series an update on their lives. What we do know about them is that Olga and Alex made it to America and that the whole family has picked up and moved to another coast.

Laura and Aladin from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will also be getting an update. This should be interesting to see considering Laura’s antics over the last several months. We can’t help but wonder if this update will be centered more around what Aladin is doing or if we’ll get to officially hear about Laura’s time in Ecuador.

Also from The Other Way are Tiffany and Ronald, who just recently went through a very difficult breakup and apparent makeup on social media. In What Now? we’ll get to see Tiffany and Daniel head back to South Africa so that Ronald can meet his daughter Carley Rose for the first time.

Not surprising is that Corey and Evelin from that same season will also be getting an update. 90 Day Fiance fans have known for quite some time that the two were filming for an update.

Avery and Omar will be updating fans as well, hopefully giving us some insight on their journey to bring this Syrian dentist to America.

Rebecca and Zied from the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be featured as they also continue to work on getting him over to America.

Plus, we’ll get another look at fan favorites David and Annie, who are often featured on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and who are very active with the fanbase.

Rachel and Jon will also be giving fans an update on their situation. Many will recall that Rachel and Jon were married in the UK but have had difficulty bringing him to America because of his criminal record.

Robert and Anny are also giving 90 Day Fiance fans an update and have even been spotted filming in an Orlando-area arcade recently. It was recently reported that Anny is pregnant and we can’t wait to get updates on that.

And last but not least, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are going to be featured on 90 Day Fiance: What Now? as they get closer and closer to her due date. Alexei recently gained his U.S. citizenship and the couple is expecting a little boy.

When and where to watch?

This web series will be dropping new episodes on the app starting on Sunday, February 23, the same day that Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres.

Fans of the show can either get updates on their favorite (or least favorite) cast members there or wait until April 20 and TLC will be airing the What Now? episodes on their network on Monday nights.

90 Day Fiance: What Now? will begin streaming new episodes on Sunday, February 23 on the TLC Go app.