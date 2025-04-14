90 Day Fiance: What is Mark Bessette’s net worth?

Mark Bessette debuted his storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance.

The reality TV newbie introduced himself to viewers in Season 11 of the flagship series alongside his fiancee, Mina Bessette.

As he shared during his solo confessionals, Mark, 59, makes a living in aviation.

The father of three shared he works as a pilot, flying privately owned jets for clients.

Mark has flown high-profile passengers in his lifetime, including some celebrities and athletes.

He’s also flown Presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In addition to working as a pilot, Mark earns a living in a similar line of work.

Here’s a look at Mark’s jobs and how much money he makes as a multi-faceted businessman.

Mark has worked in the aviation field since the 90s

In addition to his work as a pilot, the West Ossipee, New Hampshire, resident also earns a living in other areas of the aviation industry.

Per Mark’s LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a CEO Captain/Consultant for his business, Bessette Aviation LLC, his family’s aircraft brokerage and pilot services company, which was established in 2001.

Bessette Aviation LLC’s Facebook page notes that the company employs the company employs Mark’s daughter, Jordan, and son, Jack. Jordan works in Sales/Media & Communications, and Jack works in Sales/Photography.

Mark’s company, located in Boston and Los Angeles, provides captains and crews for Global XRS/Vision/Express, assists with aircraft purchases, and provides pilot services, aviation consulting, and Secret Service vetting for VIP flights.

Before working at Bessette Aviation LLC, Mark worked as a Client Aviation Manager in the Greater Boston area, as a Captain in the Aviation Department in Palm Beach, Florida, as a Captain in Geneva, Switzerland, and as a Senior Captain/Assistant Chief Pilot at an Airforce base in Massachusetts.

Mark has his Masters in Aerospace Science and a Bachelor’s in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services.

According to Indeed.com, private pilots earn an average of $134,360 annually.

Salaries for private pilots can also vary between employers and may increase based on the pilot’s experience and qualifications.

Mark’s net worth isn’t public knowledge, but it’s likely he’s earned a pretty penny working in his field over the years.

Mark met Mina while working overseas

Mark made a living working as a pilot, which is also how he met his wife, Mina Bessette.

During a trip to Paris in 2019, Mark walked into a restaurant when he unexpectedly ran into his future wife, French model Mina.

“I walked into a restaurant, and there was Mina, and we kinda locked eyes,” Mark shared during his 90 Day Fiance debut.

Despite their 23-year age gap, Mark was smitten with Mina and says they share a connection.

“But also, maybe I’m naive,” he joked during an interview. “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.