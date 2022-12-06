90 Day Fiance: What is Jesse Meester’s net worth?

Jesse Meester has a large following and appears to live a lavish life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester has managed to stay in the 90 Day spotlight far longer than his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Darcey Silva lasted.

Jesse has remained relevant by appearing on several 90 Day spinoffs and making his presence known in Darcey’s life via Tell Alls and his interactions with Darcey’s other exes.

In any case, Jesse has amassed 1.2 million followers on Instagram and likes to push the narrative and leave the reputation that he is wealthy and lives a lavish lifestyle.

Jesse’s social media and on-screen opulence-boasting beg the question of how much his net worth really is.

It appears as though Jesse wears many hats when it comes to his business endeavors and his popularity as a reality TV star surely helps bolster his reach.

There are several clues and hints as to what Jesse’s net worth might be, so speculation can be drawn as to how well he is doing financially.

How much money does Jesse Meester make?

Judging by Jesse’s Instagram bio, it looks like the 29-year-old Amsterdam native has his foot in many business doors.

His verified profile says that he is an “Actor,” and the first line of his bio says, “Marketing • Crypto • Luxury Real Estate Spain & Travel.”

Furthermore, Jesse has a custom jewelry shop and offers “Body • Mind • Psychology” coaching.

A look at his endeavors also reveals that he has his own podcast, Life Talk with Jesse Meester, and he is also on Cameo.

Jesse often shares videos in exotic and expensive-looking locales and likes to push hashtags like #financialfreedom.

But what does all that mean about his net worth?

According to InTouch, Jesse’s net worth is between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Jesse Meester’s 90 Day Fiance history

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers originally watched Jesse alongside Darcey on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days.

After his breakup from Darcey, Jesse went on to appear on What Now? and Self-Quarantined.

He has also appeared in several spinoffs in relation to his connection with Darcey. He has been featured on her spinoff Darcey & Stacey and 90 Day Bares All when Darcey was on it.

He most recently starred in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where he met fellow Before the 90 Days star Jeniffer Tarazona in person for the first time after having talked online for a year.

The pair left the season in a relationship and are still in one today, even sharing a joint Instagram account along with their individual ones.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.