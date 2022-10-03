90 Day Fiance: Watch Patrick Mendes squat more than 500 pounds

Patrick Mendes showed off his weight-lifting skills to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Patrick Mendes on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and quickly learned that he used to be a professional body-builder at an Olympic level.

Fan also quickly learned that Patrick was disqualified from the Olympics twice for his usage of steroids but has continued his love of the sport even though he does not compete professionally.

With that said, Patrick proved that he is still in excellent shape and can impressively squat over 500 pounds.

Through his Instagram, Patrick posted a video of himself first squatting three sets of “170kg” followed by two sets at “190kg.”

Next, Patrick did one squat each at “210kg” and “230kg” before squatting weights at “240kg” or “529 lbs.”

In the caption, Patrick celebrated his physical feat by remarking, “Feels good to finally get back under the bar again after battling with some injuries. I am finally feeling back to my normal self.” He also shouted out a company whose Instagram bio says they work in “Performance. Longevity.” and “Optimization.”

Patrick Mendes did not think he could get Thais Ramone pregnant

In Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Patrick married his Brazilian now-wife Thais Ramone.

At the Tell All, Patrick and Thais announced that they were expecting their first child together. They went on to detail that Patrick didn’t think he had viable sperm due to his past steroid use, so their pregnancy was a happy surprise to them.

Now that they and their 90 Day fans can get excited about the news, Thais has been posting up a storm of happy and glowing pregnancy pictures in different cute outfits.

Patrick and Thais celebrated their dog Theodore’s first birthday

When Thais first arrived in America, Patrick surprised her with a Pomeranian puppy that she named Theodore, or Teodoro. Theodore made many appearances throughout the season.

Theodore also has his own Instagram page, @teodoro90dayfiance, and he recently celebrated his first birthday.

A video was posted of Theodore, featuring Thais and Patrick singing him happy birthday in Portuguese. Theodore received a birthday dog treat with a candle marking his first birthday.

In the caption, Theodore wrote, “a year ago my dad and mom dreamed of having a family with a puppy and found me 🐶🥺🐾

and a few months ago I was a star at the @90dayfiance where I’m friends of everyone 💕.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.