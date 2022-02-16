90 Day Fiance: Watch Chuck Potthast and Andrei Castravet dance to Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

90 Day Fiance Andrei Castravet and Chuck Potthast dance together in new Instagram video. Pic credit: TLC

Things are looking brighter for 90 Day Fiance star, Andrei Castravet and his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, as they seem to be in a much better place.

After a rocky start to their relationship when Andrei began dating Chuck’s daughter, Elizabeth, the two appear to have settled their differences and are enjoying spending time with one another.

Andrei recently took to social media to show the world that he just wants to have fun, and Chuck was more than happy to be along for the ride.

Andrei and Chuck celebrate together

In a recent Instagram post, Andrei uploaded a video of the two guys showing off their best dance moves.

A remix of Cyndi Lauper’s song, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, plays in the background as they groove to the music. Chuck highlights his cool side by wearing his backwards cap and sunglasses, while Andrei keeps a smile on his face the entire time.

Towards the end of the video, Andrei and Elizabeth’s daughter, Eleanor, makes an appearance when she jumps into her dad’s arms to be a part of the fun.

Andrei’s caption explains that the family had gotten together to celebrate his 36th birthday.

Fans love this side of Chuck and Andrei

The comments under Andrei’s post were overwhelmingly positive as fans could not stop gushing over these two. They were so eager to share their excitement over seeing the men who were once enemies celebrate with one another.

One fan expressed their excitement over the men dancing, saying, “Glad to see you two are happy and vibing together!”

Another fan said, “I love you guys! So happy you are getting along now.”

These comments come after watching the two argue and fight with one another during multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiance.

Many of their arguments came from Chuck wanting Andrei to step up and provide for Elizabeth and their child, while Andrei was very particular about what jobs he was willing to take.

The two also fought about Andrei’s past and Chuck feeling like he was hiding something serious that could be dangerous. At one point Andrei felt that Chuck didn’t think he was good enough for Elizabeth because of his life in Moldova.

At Andrei and Elizabeth’s wedding, Chuck attempted to make amends, and accept Andrei into their family. It was a great gesture that became the beginning of the two repairing their relationship.

Fans seeing them dancing and enjoying each other’s company is a feel-good moment. It shows they both have been putting in the work and time it takes to build a relationship with someone. It also shows how they both value family – something they were each vocal about during their time on the show.

The fun video was a great reminder of how far these two have come and proof that everybody just wants to have fun. What do you think of Chuck and Andrei’s dance moves?

