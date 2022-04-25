90 Day Fiance: Watch baby Avi try to mimic his dad Biniyam Shibre

Biniyam Shibre shared a cute video with his son Avi as he tried to mimic his dad’s athletic moves. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have fallen in love with The Other Way baby of Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre. Baby Avi is often shown in videos with his mom and dad and was recently captured trying to mimic his dad in one of them.

Biniyam had taken Avi to what looked like a children’s playground and proceeded to do different acrobatic and cool-looking moves on one of the pieces of equipment. The video Biniyam took featured Avi trying to follow in his footsteps.

The video included Avi’s missteps and falls as Biniyam was there to catch him, pick him back up, and help him along.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Ariela and Biniyam on Season 2 of The Other Way when Ariela moved to Ethiopia to live with Biniyam and give birth to their son.

During Season 3, viewers watched Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship and parental struggles before their interview for Biniyam’s K-1 visa.

Now, Biniyam’s visa has been approved, and his journey with Ariela to get married in 90 days will be featured on Season 9 of the flagship show.

Biniyam Shibre shared a video with 90 Day Fiance fans of his son trying to mimic him

Biniyam set up a camera to be stationary as he and Avi played in an area of a park that was covered with tanbark and had a bouncy piece of equipment.

The video featured Biniyam performing some acrobatic and complex jumping moves off the bouncy platform, followed by Avi’s attempts at the same things.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Several times Biniyam picked Avi up and helped him attempt his version of the entertaining moves.

In the caption, Biniyam wrote, “My favorite part of being a dad is teaching my son what I know. Avi is active like me and he loves training. We have so much fun together!”

Biniyam Shibre’s family drama over Ariela Weinberg will heat up on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

Based on the trailer for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, relations between Ariela and Biniyam’s two sisters have not improved.

In fact, they appear to have gotten so bad that a conversation between the women will end up with Ari getting red wine thrown in her face.

Biniyam’s sisters have always been skeptical of Ari’s intentions with Biniyam and have questioned some of her behavior that they have seen hurt their brother.

Ariela has expressed how fed up she has gotten with the criticism on several occasions but has tried to maintain a cordial relationship with Biniyam’s sisters for the sake of their son.

90 Day Fiance viewers can anticipate a lot of drama between Ari and Biniyam’s family this season and will have to stay tuned to find out the extent.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.