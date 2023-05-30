90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in on Tim and Veronica providing commentary at The Other Way Tell All

At the end of each season of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs, viewers anxiously await the Tell All, where host Shaun Robinson and the cast members spill all the tea.

For the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, producers put a bit of a twist on things.

Joining host Shaun Robinson, 90 Day Fiance veterans and exes Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez joined the panel to offer their two cents on this season’s couples.

As Shaun told the cast members and viewers during Part 1 of the Tell All, “Guess what? We have 90 Day alumni Tim and Veronica backstage. As Pillow Talkers, they know these couples better than almost anyone, and they’re ready to give us their unfiltered opinions throughout the show.”

Tim and Veronica provided most of their feedback while backstage but joined Shaun and the cast on stage later in the Tell All.

The former couple offered their insight on each of the couples, including Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera, Debbie Aguero and Oussama, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo, Gabe Pabon and Isabel Posada, Nicole and Mahmoud El Sherbiny, and Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh.

Season 4’s storylines on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way made for a dramatic Tell All

Given all of the drama that unfolded on stage this season, Tim and Veronica clearly had their work cut out for them as they provided viewers with their feedback.

Viewers watched as Daniele dished on her and Yohan’s sex life before he called things off with her via video chat, Gabe and Mahmoud got into a heated exchange that ended with Mahmoud storming off, Kris and Jeymi revealed they were no longer married, and Debbie’s son called Oussama’s bluff, to name a few dramatic moments.

However, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers weren’t exactly impressed with Tim and Veronica’s work.

Taking to Twitter following the Tell All, fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise sounded off.

“Why the hell is Tim and Veronica criticizing these couples. They both failed miserably at their own relationship, as well as the others on this show. Go away already..!!!” tweeted one such critic.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sounded off regarding Tim and Veronica’s commentary. Pic credit: @JackSma18455591/@ceeceemar2/@JustTee307/Twitter

Another Twitter user felt that Tim and Veronica weren’t a good choice, given that their romantic relationship couldn’t stand the test of time.

“What idiot at @TLC thought Tim and Veronica, who don’t seem to be able to keep a relationship of their own, would make good commentaries?” they wrote. “You are the weakest link. Good bye.”

Another disgruntled viewer felt Tim and Veronica should have been “left off” the Tell All and that their commentary wasn’t needed.

Twitter user @SHABOOTY shared a cast photo including Daniele, Gabe, Tim, and Veronica, as well as Jen’s friend Myra. Letting the photo speak for itself, they placed a snorkel filter over Veronica’s face and a clown filter on Tim’s.

Along with a photo of Veronica and Tim on stage, yet another critic asked fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers whether they “really care” about their opinions.

One viewer was also annoyed by Gabe’s input during the Tell All — which rubbed many viewers the wrong way — and Shaun’s hosting duties and asked, “And why in TF were Tim and Veronica even there?”

Annoyed by all the Gabe one on one advice sessions with cast mates. Liiiiiike, who died and made him host? Actually, who over at TLC still has Shaun (not) hosting? And why in TF were Tim and Veronica even there? #90dayfiancetheotherway#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/CsiKfRjise — Ray Sunnshine (@RaySunnshine) May 29, 2023

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All aired in three parts. But, unlike the most recent 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, didn’t include behind-the-scenes footage of the cast interacting off stage.

With another new season debuting next week — Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — fans of the flagship series will be awaiting the drama they’ve come to expect every season and to find out what format producers will use for the subsequent Tell All.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.