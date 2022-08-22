90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in on Mohamed’s infidelity

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Mohamed Abdelhamed’s infidelity against Yve Arellano. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers learned at the end of Part 2 of Season 9’s Tell All that Egypt-native Mohamed Abdelhamed was unfaithful to his New Mexico-native wife, Yve Arellano.

It was revealed that Mohamed had been intimately messaging another woman and that Yve discovered the infidelity after she looked at his phone.

During the Tell All announcement about the development, Mohamed talked about wanting to make things right with Yve after he was caught.

He said, “I wanted to make that right, I texted these women, I told her ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me anymore.’ I know I did wrong. All I can do now is same story to my wife, and I promise her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that. I’m trying to fix it.”

Yve said she felt the betrayal was “Shocking, raw, disappointing,” and “saddening,” as she said she didn’t know where her relationship with Mohamed was going to go from there.

Now, 90 Day Fiance viewers are reacting to the news of Mohamed’s transgressions, and they don’t appear to feel bad for him.

Mohamed Abdelhamed addressed his infidelity to 90 Day Fiance viewers

A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram reshared the clip from the Tell All showing both Yve and Mohamed talking about what Mohamed did. The clip also showed some of the messages between Mohamed and the other woman.

In the caption, the post’s originator added, “An amendment to the Tell All Part 2. Mohamed had a plan A, B & C. This is not the entire story. Only a little bit of the truth. oh well….”

90 Day Fiance viewers weighed in on Mohamed Abdelhamed’s scandal

The post’s comments section was filled with upset 90 Day Fiance viewers who gave their opinions on Mohamed’s actions.

One person remarked, “Wow, his tears are really. He’s scared to death he’s going to lose that green card.”

A top comment read, “I wonder if this explains why he stopped caring about her wardrobe and stuff.”

Someone else said, “Green Reverse Uno Card. Yve, call ICE now!!!”

Another person commented, “I feel bad for her, and more so for her son, but there were so many RED FLAGS [red flag emojis]!!”

A different person slammed, “[crocodile emoji] tears because he was caught!”

Yet another critic wrote, “He’s not sorry. Sorry he got caught. Yve I pray when you watch your season over that you realize like the majority of viewers this man was only for the green card and preyed on your kind spirit.”

